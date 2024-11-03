Is ‘Songs of a Lost World’ the Cure’s Farewell to the Music Scene?

★★★★★

English rock band the Cure released Songs of a Lost World, its first album in 16 years, on Nov. 1, strategically timing the launch to coincide with Halloween. The release stirred excitement among its devoted fanbase, who responded with overwhelming praise for the new LP.

If a somehow-peaceful existential crisis was made tangible, it would come in the form of Songs of a Lost World. Vocalist Robert Smith takes listeners through the stages of a metaphorical end— whether of the band or the universe—over the album’s 50-minute runtime. Each of the eight track titles has a melancholic ring, fitting with the band’s gothic rock essence.

“Alone” starts off the album with a three-minute long intro, keeping listeners on their toes as they await Smith’s iconic vocals. The initial instrumental section of the song sounds surprisingly contemporary, even a little like Lana Del Ray. As soon as the vocalist is introduced, however, the vibe shifts to a heavily ’80s-sounding track, setting the nostalgic tone as the singer reminisces on the band’s career over the past half-century.

“This is the end of every song that we sing … Cold and afraid, the ghosts of all that we’ve been,” Smith sings.

Wistful ballad “And Nothing Is Forever” delves into memories and promises of an old love. The romantic track acknowledges the inevitability of impermanence, yet reveals a sliver of hope for a future together.

“As the memory of the first time / In the stillness of a teardrop / As you hold me for the last time … I know, I know / That my world has grown old / But it really doesn’t matter / If you say we’ll be together / If you promise you’ll be with me in the end,” Smith sings.

“Drone:Nodrone” is the album’s fifth track, and brings forth the rock element of the goth-rock band. The guitar is the star of the show, with a minute-long solo mid-song. Considerably more fast-paced and less mellow than the previous tracks, “Drone:Nodrone” envelopes listeners in an intense, futuristic realm as the vocalist reinforces the idea that nothing lasts forever.

“So it’s all, ‘Don’t know, I really don’t’ / And all, ‘Think so, but maybe not’ / And all, ‘Could be a case of me displacing my reality?’ / And all, ‘I guess it’s more or less the way that it was,’” Smith sings.

“I Can Never Say Goodbye” can be seen as an ode to The Cure’s 50-year journey, capturing a bittersweet farewell that hints this could be their final chapter as a band. Despite this theory, Smith revealed in an interview with British journalist Matt Everitt that the song was actually written as a tribute to his late brother Richard.

The track originally debuted live at a 2022 concert. Now, two years later, the song is part of what could be its final album.

“Something wicked this way comes / To steal away my brother’s life / Something wicked this way comes / I can never say goodbye,” Smith sings.

“Endsong” is, well, the end song of Songs of A Lost World. The track is by far the longest in the album, with a runtime of over 10 minutes. Smith’s vocals are only introduced in the last four minutes of the track, evoking in listeners the anxiety-inducing anticipation of waiting for the end to come. Rawness and reflection are the backbone of “Endsong,” matched by the vocalist’s voice.

“It’s all gone, it’s all gone / I will lose myself in time / It won’t be long … Left alone with nothing at the end of every song,” Smith sings.

The Cure’s 14th studio album highlights the band’s growth and maturity since its last release, 4:13 Dream, in 2008. Songs of a Lost World takes listeners on a nostalgic journey through The Cure’s history as the band delves into themes of love, loss, and the inevitability of endings in life.

The album’s success lies in the band’s ability to adapt to the modern music scene while staying true to its iconic goth-rock roots. If this is indeed the Cure’s last album, Songs of a Lost World stands as a powerful final statement, encapsulating its legacy with depth and haunting beauty.