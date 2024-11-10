A Guide to the Best Mexican Dining Near BC

Ever since the great Chipotle incident of 2015, in which around 80 Boston College students became ill after eating at the Cleveland Circle establishment, there’s been an understandable shift in student desires for a warm burrito or quesadilla. Turning away from major corporations, BC students are looking toward a more flavorful future.

While Addies’ Mexican-style burrito station suffices for the weekdays, many students are left longing for the crunchy, birria tacos that flood their Instagram Reels. Unfortunately, authentic Mexican dishes are not served frequently in the dining halls, so here are some suggestions for the next time you find yourself searching for a tasty Mexican-style meal.

El Pelón Taquería

Only a short walk from Lower Campus, El Pelón is a gem for BC students looking for a flavorful break from the otherwise monotonous BC dining staple of chicken and two sides. The employees at this establishment are extremely friendly, and its variety of Mexican-inspired dishes—ranging from bowls to tortas—are nothing short of delicious. In addition to the food, it also has a fun drink selection featuring Jarritos, a Mexican soda brand with sweet and fruity flavors. Having visited there almost every week since arriving at BC, I could talk for hours about my love for its food and drinks.

Amelia’s Taqueria

Only a short walk across the reservoir and into Cleveland Circle, Amelia’s bright atmosphere greets you with a distinct flare. The massive menu, featuring ceviche burritos and tofu Mexican fries, adds a bit of uniqueness to traditional selections. Of course, it has typical burritos or bowls as well, at a price you cannot beat. There’s a lot to love about this place and its glowing atmosphere, so go check it out. Don’t forget to grab a churro on your way out!



bartaco

Although initially skeptical of chain restaurants, I was pleasantly surprised by bartaco’s menu, ambiance, and employees. Unlike a typical sit-down restaurant, bartaco seats you at a table, has you scan a QR code, and then delivers your food. The system eliminates servers, which in theory could lead to a less personalized restaurant experience. But upon deining at bartaco, I didn’t feel this way at all. In fact, the employees are extremely attentive and kind, the food arrived quickly, and the restaurant’s vibe, especially at night, is unbeatable. If you happen to spot one and you’re looking for a bite, go try it out!

Anna’s Taqueria

A classic among Newton residents and Chipotle-skeptics, Anna’s Taqueria makes quick Mexican-style dining fresh and easy. The chicken is perfectly seasoned, the employees are very friendly, and the interiors of its locations are spacious, lively, and filled with satisfied customers. Its bowls seem to be most popular among students here, but I cannot resist the chips and guacamole—so yummy and fresh! It also caters events if you’re ever looking for some Mexican-style eats for a birthday, graduation party, or club meeting.

That’s about all for Mexican-style eats around campus that I’ve tried and loved—currently typing this as I online order El Pelón for the third time this week. There are so many delicious, Mexican-inspired restaurants in the Boston area that I would say are much better, fresher, and friendlier than Chipotle. So go support your local businesses and end your cravings!