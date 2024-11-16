Eagles Fall To Clemson 3–2, Tigers Earn First ACC Win of Season

Coming off last week’s 3–0 sweep at the hands of No. 3 Louisville at home, Boston College volleyball went on the road to face off against Clemson, searching for a rebound game as the Eagles enter the final stretch of the 2024 season.

The Tigers struggled this season, entering the matchup against BC ranked at the bottom of the Atlantic Coast Conference and 0–14 in conference play.

But the Tigers’ winless record in the ACC came to a close thanks to the Eagles (12–15, 5–10 Atlantic Coast), who struggled to assert themselves throughout the match against Clemson (9–17, 1–14).

In a close five sets, BC fell 3–2 to the Tigers and logged its second loss in a row.

Despite the Eagles winning the first point of the first set to begin the match, the Tigers responded with a strong three point run.

Kills by Sam Hoppes and Audrey Ross equalized the score at 3–3 before the teams traded points with the Eagles barely ahead at 7–6.

After Clemson jumped back in front, a dominant kill from Halle Schroder at the net brought on a Sophia Lambros service ace to shorten the Tigers’ lead to 10–9. The Eagles and Tigers traded another seven points before the Tigers started to pull away.

Kills by Schroder, Hoppes, and Ross brought the Eagles’ offense back to life, and three point runs by the Eagles, led by Hoppes and Ross, brought the score of the opening set to 23–22.

But back-to-back kills from Clemson’s Ayah Dailey ended the first set 25–22 to give Clemson a 1–0 edge.

The Eagles found their form in the second set despite a slow start that saw the teams equalize at 5–5.

While the Eagles and Clemson kept the score close through the middle of the set, the Eagles proceeded to go on a commanding six-point run with three kills and the Eagles ultimately took the second set 25–17.

The third set saw the Eagles establish their strongest start of the match—going up 4–1 after two Hoppes kills. Another kill by Hoppes gave the Eagles a 5–2 lead, but the squads were well matched for most of the middle of the set.

A four-point run for BC brought the set score to 23–12, but the Tigers went on two three-point runs before the end of the set. Regardless, the Eagles made their way to win the set 25–18.

Heading into the fourth set up 2–1, the Eagles were unable to capitalize on their momentum, going down 3–0.

Attack errors from the Tigers brought the score to 7–7 before the Eagles began carving out a three-point lead to go up 15–12.

The Tigers held on to that lead and ultimately took the set 25–20, equalizing the matchup at 2–2.

Coming into the final set after dropping the fourth, the Eagles led 3–1 before the Tigers equalized at 3–3.

The Tigers ended up winning the final set, though, gapping the Eagles and securing a 15–12 win to take the match and earn their first ACC win.