No. 12 Eagles Split Series with No. 14 Terriers in Battle of Comm. Ave.

Going into its series against rival Boston University this weekend, No. 12 Boston College women’s hockey was riding high on a seven-game win streak. It won the first game of the series on Friday in a thrilling overtime victory, thanks to an overtime goal from Julia Pellerin.

That was the Eagles’ (9–4–0, 6–2–0) eighth consecutive win. But when BC returned home to Conte Forum on Saturday, that winning streak finally snapped when BU (9–4–1, 7–2–1) came away with a 3–1 win to force a split series.

“Hard to find too many good things that came out of that game, but we gotta get back to the drawing board,” BC head coach Katie Crowley said. “We’ll learn from it and keep moving forward, and keep getting better. ”

BC started off the first period in its offensive zone, and was rewarded by pulling the score in its favor early.

Kara Goulding landed a shot in the back of BU’s net just 4:36 into the period for her second goal of the season, assisted by Jenna Carpenter and Olivia O’Brien.

BC looked to further its lead for the remainder of the first, and had a power play opportunity after a roughing penalty on Maeve Carey at the 17:12 mark. But despite two shots on goal by Gaby Roy, the Eagles were unable to extend their lead, and entered the second period up 1–0.

BC goalie Grace Campbell saved 16 pucks in the second period alone, but it wasn’t enough to stop BU from scoring two goals in the first 4:44 of the period.

“I mean thank God for Grace, cause they could have had 10 goals but I thought she played well for us,” Crowley said.

Campbell finished the game with 27 saves.

The Terriers started the period off by quickly evening the score with a goal by Ani Fitzgerald—her third of the season—was assisted by Kaileigh Quigg at 3:19.

Less than two minutes later, BU forward Lindsay Bochna landed another shot in the BC net, allowing the Terriers to turn the score in their favor for the remainder of play.

Kate Ham received a slashing penalty at 8:18 and Gaby Roy got called for tripping at 18:02 giving BU two power play opportunities. BC was able to kill both opportunities, but still headed into the third period down 2–1.

“It just seemed like we all kind of were on different pages today,” Crowley said.

The clock winded down as BC searched for ways to put itself back into a winning position.

With less than six minutes left on the clock, Terriers forward Sydney Healey grabbed the puck on a breakaway and landed a shot unassisted past Campbell to put BU up 3–1 for her seventh goal of the season.

The Eagles were unable to bounce back from their goal deficit, resulting in a 1–1 split series with BU this weekend.

“Even in games that we don’t really play well, we’re still in the game,” Crowley said. “So I think that, you know, this one—let’s flush it, get rid of it. You know we’ll see them again obviously and now we move on to UConn and try to focus on how we can beat them.”