‘Moana 2’ Floats in Lukewarm Water

Moana 2, Disney’s newest hit directed by David Derrick Jr., Dana Ledoux Miller, and Jason Hand, returns the audience to the magical Polynesian world of the first movie. Featuring the same charming performances and crisp animation, the film ultimately lacks the musical quality and high-stakes adventure of the prequel.

Arriving again on the island of Motunui, the audience catches up with Moana (Auli‘i Cravalho) as she continues searching beyond her Polynesian village, which continues to thrive and grow after Moana and Maui (Dwayne Johnson) restored the Heart of Te Fiti three years earlier.

Moana returns to see her mother, father, and little sister, who congratulate her on her leadership and grant her the title of Wayfinder—a status last given to her ancestor Tautai Vasa (Gerald Ramsey)—in a ceremony shortly into the film.

Similar to the first film, the importance of culture and identity is woven throughout the story. The spirits of ancestors, the rituals, and the narration of legends all help to swiftly immerse the audience back into Moana’s world, feeling as if little time has passed.

During the ceremony, Moana is struck by lightning, experiencing a vision in which the deceased Vasa calls her to find the land of Motufetu—a connective land for people all across the sea—to ensure her village does not perish from isolation. Unfortunately, the power-hungry god Nalo drove the people away to keep them divided and increase his strength, taking down Vasa’s ship long ago.

Facing this threat, Moana must dive into the unknown once again. Reluctantly leaving everything behind, Moana joins forces with some quirky islanders and eventually reunites with Maui in an effort to complete her quest and unite all people across the sea.

The adventure features some well-timed humor from both the returning characters, like Moana’s pet chicken Heihei, and newer personalities like Kele (David Fane). While some characters, such as Loto (Rose Matafeo), come off as more irritating than comedic, the majority of jokes land as intended.

The voice actors also did a great job, effectively selling the exaggerated personalities of every character. With an equal level of brilliance, the animation is jaw-dropping and does justice to the seascapes and lush island aesthetics.

One notable returning feature is the musical numbers. Moana was renowned for songs such as “How Far I’ll Go,” “Shiny,” and “You’re Welcome,” which were all phenomenal and incredibly memorable. The scores of Moana 2, however, do not quite measure up to its prequel. All a little dull and uninspired, the sequel’s music is certainly not as catchy in comparison.

The plot is similarly flawed. While the film insists that the stakes are higher than they have ever been, those stakes are far less tangible than in the first film. There is no tension or conflict in the movie’s first two acts, everyone, including Moana—who leaves her entire family behind with the possibility of never returning—is still smiling and dancing. As a result, the tone and plot feel a bit forced at points.

Along with the music and plot, some of the characters are also off. One character’s role, Matangi (Awhimai Fraser), is entirely underused outside of one song, fitting the trend of characters doing no more than taking up space. Even Maui, after finally reuniting with Moana, is uncharacteristically rude and disrespectful despite the two’s adventure years earlier.

Moana 2 shines bright in certain areas, like the movie’s animated tropical sunrises. Despite this, much like the waters of Polynesia, other aspects such as the pacing and soundtrack are lukewarm at best. Overall, the movie does not fill the footprint left by the original, but it still maintains the charm and no doubt is time well-spent for families who enjoyed the first film.