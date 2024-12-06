What Your Go-To Frat Says About You

Coming from a school with no Greek life, many Boston College students spend their Friday0 and Saturday nights deciding whether to go to frats at MIT or Boston University. Though it may seem like a trivial decision, whether a friend group decides to go to MIT or BU reveals a lot about their personality and preferences. Let’s break it down.

MIT

If you’re heading to MIT on a weekend night, chances are you’re a little more social, a little more energetic, and certainly more lively. Compared to BU, MIT typically allows more people in, so your odds of being turned away at the door are much lower. The atmosphere is generally more welcoming and energetic compared to other places, with the music often serving as a major highlight. Expect to hear more well-known, crowd-pleasing songs that most people can sing along to, helping create a more communal vibe.

MIT is the kind of place where you can count on hearing “Like A G6” at least a few times during the night. The moment it begins to play, the entire atmosphere transforms. There’s something special about the way the energy in the room shifts the moment that iconic beat drops. Casual conversations are replaced by frenzied jumping, and everyone belts out the lyrics as the room’s energy skyrockets. If you choose an MIT frat for your night out, you’re probably there for the dancing and sing-alongs.

The spaces at MIT are generally much larger, with spacious houses that include multiple staircases, bathrooms, and even rooftops, providing ample room for everyone. Expect to see people moving from room to room throughout the house. The houses are more spread out, which means walking from frat to frat is more tiring and, most of the time, more expensive. Count on MIT frats to accept your music requests. Their parties always feel more inclusive, and the music is catered to the tastes of the people dancing.

BU

If you end up at BU, the vibe of the party scene is slightly different. The frats are located along BU Fraternity Row, which makes it easy to move between frat houses, but the houses themselves can feel much smaller and more crowded. While the proximity of the frats makes going to BU convenient, it can also create space issues. There are always huge crowds of people waiting outside, sometimes for several hours. The cramped houses influence the vibe–the atmosphere at BU tends to be less energetic than at MIT, and people certainly aren’t dancing as much.

In terms of music, BU parties often feature a mix of popular hits and hard EDM and house music, so it’s less common to hear lyrical songs that everyone can sing along to. This creates a vibe that’s less communal and more like your typical party scene.

On the bright side, BU is significantly closer to BC. For this reason, Ubers to BU are usually cheaper than those to MIT. If convenience and cost are your priorities, BU offers a more affordable and easy option.

If you head to MIT frats, you probably enjoy a more lively and interactive environment, where music, social energy, and ample space make the night memorable. You’re the type who values good vibes, dynamic settings, and shared moments that bring everyone together. On the other hand, if you find yourself mostly at BU frats, you likely prefer convenience, a closer location, and the classic college experience of hopping between houses on one street.

In my opinion, if you can’t tell by now, MIT is the better choice. The music, the energy, and the sheer excitement of the environment make it worth the extra cost and effort. If you’re looking for a night to remember, MIT is where you’ll find it.