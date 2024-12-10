A Guide to Holiday Shopping at the BC Bookstore

The Christmas tree lighting has officially kicked off the holiday season on the Heights. While this may be an exciting time, it is also a stressful one. Between tracking down the perfect gifts for family, friends, and even pets, the whirlwind of online searches and endless errands can quickly become overwhelming. Luckily for you, there’s a simpler solution—the Boston College Bookstore.

When you walk into the store, you’re immediately greeted by a sea of red, black, and white New Balance apparel. Etched onto each article of clothing, the BC logo practically begs to be purchased. From sweatshirts to hats to cozy sweatpants, there are tons of options for holiday gifts. My favorite is the “Boston College Grandparent” merchandise—a heartfelt way to celebrate the BC pride in your family.

If you’re in the market for niche gifts, though, the Bookstore offers a few unexpected finds that make surprisingly thoughtful presents for anyone on your list.

Kendra Scott Jewelry

The Bookstore offers an impressive array of Kendra Scott jewelry, a brand best known for its iconic oval pendants. High-quality and relatively affordable compared to other jewelry brands, these bracelets and necklaces make special gifts for your loved ones.

Even More Jewelry … and Other Knick-Knacks

Tucked into the corner of the women’s clothing section, a tall shelf displays an extensive collection of BC-inspired jewelry and silverware. From graduation rings to watches, these pieces can make fantastic holiday gifts. In addition to jewelry, the shelf also features glass cups branded with BC’s logo. Although they are expensive, many of the items on the shelf make for heartfelt, long-lasting presents.

Shot Glasses

Although not as fancy as some of the jewelry options, shot glasses make for a fun addition to your family’s holiday celebrations. Whether used for their intended purpose or as a very, very small water cup, I’m sure your family would warmly welcome a BC shot glass.

Lululemon

Lululemon is far from a niche brand at the Bookstore, and for good reason. The selection of backpacks and sweatshirts is quickly flying off the shelves, but Lululemon’s high-quality, stylish pieces continue to make for excellent, lasting gifts for your family or friends. The only issue is the price—it can be expensive, but for those willing to splurge, it’s a great investment.

School Supplies

A practical choice, folders, notebooks, and other school supplies are perfect for siblings or parents who need to get their work done. Available in red or gold, these stylish paper items are affordable and functional, making them great gifts.

Makeup and Beauty Products

The Bookstore has a wide selection of makeup and other beauty products. Popular brands like Elf round out the variety of options available and are budget-friendly. Small items like mascara and concealer are also popular picks. These make for perfect Christmas stocking stuffers.

Water Bottles

Water bottles of various brands and sizes line the walls of the bookstore, with Owala being especially popular these days. BC-branded water bottles are also available, and any of these are reliable, useful gifts for your family members.