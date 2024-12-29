BC Suffers First ACC Loss of Season, Falls 86–73 to Louisville

Savannah Samuel knocked down two free throws with 1:58 remaining in the first quarter to put Boston College women’s basketball ahead 18–16 versus Louisville.

The Eagles’ next field goal wasn’t made until the 7:58 mark in the second quarter, and they failed to regain a large lead for the remainder of the game.

The final score of 86–73 in BC’s (10–5, 1–1 Atlantic Coast) loss to Louisville (8–5, 1–1) on Sunday afternoon doesn’t adequately represent the effort the Eagles put out on the floor, though, according to BC head coach Joanna Bernard-McNamee.

“In this game, I thought we did everything right when it came to effort,” Bernabei-McNamee said. “But we didn’t do everything right when it came to the other things.”

BC had three players finish with 12 or more points, including Teya Sidberry who finished 2024 with 24 points on 66 percent shooting—the most points scored by an Eagle this season.

“This loss hurts them as much as it hurts me,” Bernabei-McNamee said. “I don’t think there’s ever a game or practice where they don’t make me proud.”

After a tight first quarter, the Cardinals jumped to a 12-point lead halfway about through the second.

Although they cut the lead to four going into the half, the Eagles committed 16 turnovers in the first half alone.

BC came out firing to begin the second half, quickly snatching a two-point lead behind six points in the first 2:04 from T’yana Todd.

Todd ended the game with 12 points to go along with Sidberry’s 24 and Dontavia Waggoner’s 18.

Following the Eagles’ first lead since the first frame, though, Louisville followed up with a 20–9 run to conclude the third quarter, and commanded the lead for the rest of the game as the Cardinals had six players score 10 or more points.

“We have to realize it’s on us because every team is going to play as hard as Louisville played today,” Bernabei-McNamee said. “We can’t be satisfied with ‘Oh, we played hard’, and I don’t think [we] are.”

A late fourth quarter push was unsuccessful for the Eagles—the smallest deficit they reached in the final frame was six points.

BC finished just below 50 percent shooting, but tallied 23 turnovers in its first ACC loss of the season.

“One of the best things about basketball is you have one night to mourn the loss,” Bernabei-McNamee said. “And then you throw it out the window and you move on to Duke.”