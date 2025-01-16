iEdit: Morrison Unpacks the Ups and Downs of Love and Longing 

I realized I was in over my head when I opened Genevieve Morrison’s iEdit and found that I recognized one song: “Style” by Taylor Swift.

My indie ignorance couldn’t be more apparent.

I should have expected this. Genevieve is the epitome of a cool girl, with Clairo posters hanging above her bed, some of the best aux suggestions in the office, and a Boston Calling press appearance in the books.

Her playlist was similar in its cool vibe. Yet, at the same time, it was emotional, sentimental, and real.

It began with “Charm You – Blondshell Version” by Samia, a song I could imagine Genevieve blasting in her AirPods while studying in the Vandy 3 lounge. This song tells the story of a girl who wants something real—instead of the artificiality that marks many modern relationships—but is scared of the consequences of vulnerability.

“I don’t wanna charm anyone this time / I don’t wanna make anybody mine / Mostly, it’s just I don’t wanna end up cryin’,” sings Samia.

The next song, “Crush” by Ethel Cain, tells a similar story of love and angst. This dark track was perhaps the edgiest song on this playlist, and I have to say I did not entirely get it.

Genevieve would probably say I’m too smiley for Ethel Cain.

“North” by Clairo is rhythmic and emotional, telling the story of a girl who wants someone but has complicated feelings about it, and in the end, feels that maybe she should just move on.

“I don’t wanna close the door / Maybe I should just go up north,” sings Clairo.

The next song took a surprising twist, and I immediately added it to my “summer night sunsets” playlist. “Acolyte” by Slaughter Beach, Dog is a chill, upbeat song describing a couple who wants to start anew and live life to the fullest. I could imagine Genevieve queuing this one up on her way to Yogurt Beach on a warm summer night.

“Gotta get out of Ohio / Feeling short on time,” lead singer Jake Ewald sings.

Finally, a band I recognized: The 1975. “Me & You Together Song” continued the upbeat trend from “Acolyte” with a retro-pop hit centered around the lead being desperately in love with a friend who doesn’t love him back.

“But it’s true, yeah, it’s you / You’re the one that makes me feel right / I’ve been in love with her for ages,” sings Matty Healy.

More love and complication followed with Swift’s hit “Style.” This classic details the pining and excitement associated with falling for the bad boy.

“Midnight / You come and pick me up, no headlights,” sings Swift.

The next track provides a throwback with similar themes. Dolly Parton’s “Here You Come Again” sings about the tribulations of an old lover returning, just when you are finally moving on.

In the following song, the focus isn’t a lover’s return, but rather the nostalgia associated with losing them. “Morning Pages” by The Japanese House and MUNA is the perfect song for when you are in your feels, with dreamy vocals and piercing lyrics.

“Sooner or later, you’ll find yourself right where you were / On the corner, went looking for her,” sings Amber Mary Bain, the artist known as The Japanese House.

The next song, “By Your Side” by Sade feels like a warm hug. Taking a more optimistic approach to love, this song focused on the power of love to heal, rather than break.

“I will find you darling, and I will bring you home / And if you want to cry, I am here to dry your eyes,” sings Sade.

The iEdit ends with a heavy track: “Free” by Florence & The Machine. This song is about the ability of emotions to control everyday experiences. Yet, it ends on a positive note, emphasizing the power of dance and music to bring about freedom and joy.

“It chews me up, spits me out / Picks me up, puts me down / But I hear the music,” sings lead singer Florence Welch.

Geneiveve’s playlist tells a compelling story of love, loss, and feeling. Though it can be easy to get swept up in the songs of complicated and back-and-forth relationships, “By Your Side” proves there is hope for love of a different character.

The one thing I was surprised to see not included on a list of Genevieve anthems was a Hamilton track. But I can’t say I missed it too much.

Though Genevieve and I might have slightly different music tastes, we do have one thing in common: the use of the superior streaming service, Apple Music.