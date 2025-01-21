Newton Community Honors MLK At Annual Celebration

The sanctuary at First Unitarian Universalist Society in Newton filled with the voices of hundreds of Newtonians as they linked arms and swayed, singing.

“I know that I do believe / We shall overcome, someday,” the crowd sang.

Newton’s Foundation for Racial, Ethnic and Religious Harmony organized the city’s annual, interfaith celebration of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday.

The Harmony Foundation has planned Newton’s citywide MLK celebration since the foundation’s founding in 1988. Before that, the Myrtle Baptist Church in West Newton observed the holiday, according to the program.

“The community has observed the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., beginning in January 1968 at Myrtle Baptist Church,” the program read.

Rev. Brandon Thomas Crowley, senior pastor at Myrtle Baptist Church, gave a reflection on a concept he named “A Tale of Two Kings,” drawing inspiration from Charles Dickens’ A Tale of Two Cities, to explain the gap between a watered-down vision of King and the person who Crowley said King really was.

“America has told two different tales about Dr. King,” Crowley said. “One portrays him as a non-threatening, sanitized, and diluted symbol softened to be palatable and comfortable for white America. The other reveals the true King, a radical agitator for justice who challenged and threatened the very foundations of America’s society.”

The event, which alternated between songs and speeches, began with “Lift Every Voice and Sing”, a song known as the Black national anthem. Christina DeVaughn, the music ministry assistant at the Myrtle Baptist Church, led the crowd in singing it.

“Let our rejoicing rise, high as the listening skies,” the congregants sang.

Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller continued the service, speaking about how while Newton celebrated King, the inauguration of President Donald Trump was underway in Washington.

“This solemn moment repeated every four years can bring within a sense of renewal and hope, and also sometimes a sense of foreboding and uncertainty,” Fuller said.

Fuller said both events marked an opportunity to recommit to fighting inequality.

“In spite of the difficulties and frustrations of the moment, as Dr. King said, we gather strength from each other to renew our commitment to work together to fight hate,” Fuller said.

Four Newton high school students gave speeches on topics ranging from civil disagreement to mixed-race identity. The speakers were Ava Andrade, Ellis Brown, Susany Louis, and Nour El Fekih.

El Fekih, a senior at Newton North High School (NNHS), told the story of her life from the perspective of her hair to encourage self-acceptance.

“Taking pride in my curls, she has found the courage to embrace her identity, fostering a community where diversity is celebrated,” El Fekih said.

Louis, a junior at NNHS, spoke of her experience feeling excluded from her Latina identity due to colorism.

“Growing up, I was often told that I wasn’t Hispanic or Latino, even though my dad was Haitian and my mom was Puerto Rican; however, people would insist that I’m only Black because of my complexion,” Louis said.

The service ended with “We Shall Overcome”, a gospel song associated with the Civil Rights Movement. The songs included in the program were particularly special to David Moir, a choir member at the First Unitarian Universalist Society.

“We are strongly of the belief that the best way to go out and save the world is through singing,” Moir said.