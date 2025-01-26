Dorm-Friendly Workouts To Stay Active This Winter

It’s winter. It’s cold. The thought of walking to the gym feels about as appealing as an 8 a.m. lecture. But just because it’s freezing outside doesn’t mean your fitness routine has to take a snow day. You can stay active and warm, all without leaving your dorm—no fancy equipment, no long commute, just you, your room, and a little bit of effort. Here are some of my favorite dorm-friendly workouts.

Bodyweight Circuits: Work Out Without Weights

No gym? No problem. Your body is the equipment. Push-ups are fantastic for working your chest, shoulders, and triceps—try doing three sets of 12 repetitions for each muscle group. Squats are perfect for leg day—aim for 15 to 20 reps to truly feel the burn. For core strength, hold a plank for 30 seconds, gradually increasing your time each day. Add some mountain climbers during your plank for cardio, doing 20 reps per side as quickly as you can.

If you’re looking to step it up, create a circuit by completing each exercise back-to-back, resting for a minute, and repeating the entire sequence two to three times. It’s quick, effective, and perfect for fitting into short breaks between study sessions. Pro tip: blast your favorite playlist or podcast to stay motivated and make it fun. Bonus points if you do it in your pajamas—comfort is key.

Resistance Bands: Small but Mighty

Resistance bands are the overachievers of workout equipment. They’re portable, affordable, and versatile. Use them to amp up your squats—place the band just above your knees and complete 12 to 15 reps for a stronger burn. Glute bridges become more challenging with a band—lie on your back, place the band above your knees, and lift your hips 15 to 20 times. Want to work your arms? Loop the band under your feet and perform 10 to 12 bicep curls per side.

The beauty of resistance bands is that they’re easy to store and can be adjusted to your fitness level—just choose a band with more or less resistance. Plus, their versatility means you can work out your entire body without needing a bulky set of weights. When you’re done, roll up the band and stash it in your desk drawer for next time.

Dance Party: Your New Favorite Cardio

Okay, hear me out—dance workouts are genuinely fun. Like, forget-you’re-working-out fun. Crank up your favorite playlist, close the blinds (or don’t—your neighbors might appreciate the show), and dance like nobody is watching. Whether it’s freestyle or following along to a YouTube dance workout (I recommend MadFit or GrowwithJo), the key is to keep moving.

Set a goal to dance for 20 to 30 minutes, mixing high-energy songs with slower ones for a natural interval workout. Don’t worry about looking perfect. Instead, focus on moving your body and having a blast. It’s cardio, mood-boosting, and the most fun you’ll ever have pretending to be a pop star in your space. Bonus: it’s contagious. Your roommates might join in, turning your solo routine into a full-fledged dance crew.

Stair-Climbing: A Simple, Effective Workout

Stair climbing is an incredibly effective cardio workout you can do right in your dorm, and it’s perfect for building leg strength and boosting your heart rate without going to the gym. Start by simply walking up the stairs at a steady pace. Focus on pressing through your heels to activate your glutes and hamstrings. Walk at a pace that challenges you, but isn’t too fast, aiming for a 10 to 15-minute session to gradually increase your endurance.

Once you feel comfortable with walking, try jogging up the stairs for a higher-intensity workout. Start by jogging up one to two flights of stairs, then walk down for recovery. Repeat this pattern for five to seven rounds. The constant switching between jogging and walking helps improve cardiovascular endurance and engages different muscle groups.

Yoga: Stretch, Breathe, and Unwind

Yoga is a fantastic way to relax your mind and keep your body flexible after a long day. Begin with child’s pose—kneel on the floor, sit back on your heels, and extend your arms forward. Rest your forehead on the ground. This calms your mind while stretching your lower back. Next, move into downward dog. Start in a plank, lift your hips to form an inverted V, and keep your heels pressing toward the floor for a deep hamstring and shoulder stretch.

For strength, try Warrior II. Stand with your front knee bent at a 90-degree angle and your back leg straight, arms extended parallel to the ground. Hold for 30 seconds per side to engage your legs and improve stability. End with a seated forward fold. Sit with your legs extended in front of you and reach for your toes, holding for 20 to 30 seconds to loosen your hamstrings and lower back.

If you need guidance, check out yoga YouTubers like Yoga with Adriene for beginner-friendly flows or SarahBethYoga for quick, dorm-friendly sessions. Even 10 minutes can help you feel centered and relaxed before bed.