How To Make the Most of the Beanpot at BC: Game Day Tips

The Beanpot is one of the most exciting times of the year at Boston College. Whether you were lucky enough to score a coveted seat at TD Garden or are watching from the comfort of your dorm, the energy and rivalry are unmatched.

Here’s your ultimate guide to maximizing your Beanpot experience, no matter where you’re tuning in from.

For the In-Person Experience: Game Day Tips, Traditions & Must-Know Chants

Scored a ticket to the game? Nice! You’re about to experience BC Hockey at its finest. But just showing up won’t cut it. Here’s how to make sure you’re not just there, but fully immersed in the action.

What To Wear

First, let’s talk wardrobe. The rule is simple: Go big or go home. Wear your maroon and gold proudly—you’re representing BC. I’m talking scarves, beanies, sweatshirts—the works. Get your face painted if you’re feeling bold. This is the Beanpot, people! You’ll want to stand out in the crowd, and the BC community will appreciate it.

When To Arrive

You’re going to want to get to TD Garden early—like, really early. Arriving just before the puck drops means you’re stuck in the endless line for snacks and will likely get a less-than-ideal seat. Aim for at least an hour before the game starts. Trust me, you’ll want time to soak in the pre-game atmosphere and fuel up before you lose your voice chanting.

Where To Sit

Got your ticket? Awesome. Now, where should you sit? Sit close to the action! If you’ve got a choice, the lower bowl near the BC section is prime real estate—that’s where the energy is. You’ll want to be close enough to hear the crisp slapshot and feel the roar of the crowd when BC scores.

Chants to Know

Now for the best part—the chants. If you’re new to the Beanpot (or BC Hockey), consider this your crash course in crowd participation. Here are the classics:

“Let’s go Eagles!”: Simple, loud, and effective. A staple in any BC fan’s arsenal.

Starting Lineup Callout: When the opposing team’s lineup is announced, chant “[Last name] sucks!” after each name. Is it the most original? No. Is it satisfying? Absolutely.

The Sieve Chant: After BC scores, turn to the opposing goalie and let them have it: “Ohhhh, sieve. [Player’s name], it’s all your fault! It’s all your fault! It’s all your fault! It’s all your fault! You suck at life—and goaltending!”

Watching from Home: How To Make Streaming the Game More Exciting

Not going to the game? No worries, you can still have a blast watching the Beanpot from your dorm room or apartment. Here’s how to do it right.

Get Your Game Day Setup Ready

First, make sure your tech is good to go. Whether you’re streaming from your laptop or casting to your TV, double-check the setup ahead of time—the last thing you need is a lag when BC is about to score. Arrange your seats for the best view—comfort is key, so toss in a few pillows and blankets—and dim the lights to set the mood. For a little extra flair, add some maroon and gold decorations.

Make It a Watch Party

Game day is always better with a crowd, so invite your friends over. Whether you’re all die-hard hockey fans or just there for the snacks, the energy is contagious when you’ve got a group cheering together. Bonus points for creating a mini student section in your living room—make some signs, coordinate a chant or two, and don’t be afraid to yell at the screen.

Whip Up Some Game Day Snacks

You can’t have a solid game day without a hefty snack spread. Here’s how to make your Beanpot watch party delicious: