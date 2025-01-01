About The Heights

Established in 1919 as Boston College’s student newspaper, The Heights has been both editorially and financially independent from the University since 1970. The Heights serves the students, faculty, and staff of the Boston College community, as well as our neighbors in Chestnut Hill, Newton, and the Allston-Brighton area.

The Heights is published by The Heights, Inc., a 501(c)(3) registered nonprofit in the state of Massachusetts. All content is posted at www.bcheights.com.



The offices of The Heights are located on Boston College’s campus.

You can find us at: