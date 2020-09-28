BC Reports 25 Undergrad Cases of COVID-19 From 6,500 Tests
BC Reports 25 Undergrad Cases of COVID-19 From 6,500 Tests

by Megan Kelly
September 28, 2020    Updated September 28, 2020 at 12:23 am

Boston College reported 25 undergraduate cases of COVID-19 this past week out of 6,547 undergraduate tests on its COVID-19 dashboard, placing BC’s undergraduate positivity rate at .38 percent for the week.

BC conducted 7,933 total community tests this past week and reported its first non-undergraduate case of the disease since mid-August. The weekly community positivity rate fell to .33 percent after BC updated numbers on Friday, down from the .38 percent community positivity rate that the University reported on Thursday.

The University has increased its testing since it experienced a spike in cases during the second week of classes. After originally planning to conduct an average of 1,500 asymptomatic surveillance tests each week, BC reported that it conducted 4,639 tests in the third week of classes and nearly 8,000 community tests this past week.

The University reported that 32 undergraduate students were in isolation as of Friday, with 16 in isolation housing and 16 recovering at home. 

The University had conducted 37,674 tests through Thursday, including 25,068 tests of undergraduate students, and has reported 153 total community positives.

Kate Devir / Heights Staff

September 28, 2020

