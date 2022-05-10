BC Urges Community Members to Receive Second Booster, Requires Vaccination and First Booster for New Members

Boston College will recommend but not require that community members receive a second COVID-19 booster shot for the 2022–2023 academic year, according to an email sent on Tuesday.

“At this time and in planning for the 2022-2023 fall semester, the University strongly recommends that current and returning students, faculty, and staff obtain their successive boosters according to Center for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local Departments of Public Health guidance,” the email reads.

The University is also requiring all new undergraduates, graduates, ​​faculty, and staff on campus to be fully vaccinated and to have received their first booster against COVID-19 within six months after their second dose for the fall semester, according to the email.

BC will hold vaccination and booster clinics throughout the academic year, the email reads.

Community members granted vaccination exemptions must be tested regularly and follow masking guidelines determined by University Health Services and Human Resources for the 2022–2023 academic year, according to the email.

The email also urged BC community members to continue using the BC Check app—a symptom tracker for COVID-19—everyday before coming to campus.

“We remind you to stay vigilant in recognizing possible COVID-19 symptoms,” the email reads. “With Omicron and its sub-variants being the predominant strains of the virus, symptoms such as sore throat, fatigue, and headache—even if mild—can be indicators of the coronavirus. Students who are symptomatic should inform University Health Services … immediately for further guidance.”

Plans for isolation and quarantine “will be forthcoming,” and BC will continue to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and public health guidelines for COVID-19 cases and close contacts, the email reads.

The email also states that the University’s vaccination and booster requirements are subject to change as the school continues to monitor COVID-19.

“As we all continue to learn to live with COVID-19, the University will remain attentive and nimble in its approach,” the email reads. “We thank you for your cooperation this past academic year.”