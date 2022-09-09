Eagles Escape Loss But Run Out of Steam in Tie to Providence

Boston College women’s soccer rolled into Providence on Thursday night looking to continue its hot start to the season.

Despite being down the entire game, the Eagles (4–1–2) fought back to tie with just 10 minutes to go and forced Providence (2–3–1) to a 1–1 draw.

Providence started out the game aggressively with multiple corner kicks and big opportunities against BC goalkeeper Wiebke Willebrandt. Forward Meg Hughes in particular had two very solid opportunities that could have put the Friars up early. But Willebrandt put her skills on display, stopping Hughes both times, the second time with a smooth diving save to her left.

After a Friars penalty 10 minutes in, the Eagles were finally able to settle down and get the ball on their side of the field. They had a few nice looks including a shot by defenseman Michela Agresti to the right side of the Friars’ net. Providence goalkeeper Emma Bodmer was,— however, —able to make a great save of her own and keep the game scoreless.

The game continued to be a grudge match with both defenses remaining locked in. But after some key substitutions from the Friars and a penalty on BC, Providence took the momentum back. The Friars got multiple shots off, including one from midfielder Alexis Rothmann who was able to place the ball just out of reach of Willebrandt’s full- extension dive to give the Friars the first score of the game and a 1–0 lead.

BC head coach Jason Lowe tried to spark the Eagles with some fresh legs by bringing in freshman Sophia Lowenberg. The move almost paid off as the midfielder found herself with a great opportunity to score. But Bodmer didn’t blink twice and was able to make another strong save to keep the Eagles off the board.

BC came into the second half looking to even the score quickly and almost did just that. Within the first five minutes, forward Ella Richards got a great look and fired it to the bottom right corner. A clutch save from Bodmer kept the Friar’s lead at 1–0.

Both teams continued to go back and forth until the 74th minute when Providence committed a crucial penalty that gave BC possession in its zone. This, combined with some key substitutions from Lowe, put the Eagles back on the attack, where they finally capitalized in the 80th minute. After a crisp pass from Laura Gouvin, forward Sam Smith was able to get a great opportunity, sneaking the ball past Bodmer for the equalizer to tie the game at one apiece with less than 10 minutes left.

Although both teams got some good opportunities in the final minutes, no one was able to break the tie. Providence outshot the Eagles 12–7, with eight shots on goal compared to BC’s four, but still managed to avoid the loss in a gritty performance all around.