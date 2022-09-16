No. 12 Florida State Shuts Out BC 6–0 as Eagles Open Conference Play

There was a total of one minute where Boston College women’s soccer was in the running to take an early lead against Florida State on Friday. The Eagles were behind for the rest of the game.

Faced with challenging the reigning national champions, BC (4–2–3, 0–1–0 Atlantic Coast) wasn’t up to the task on Friday, as No. 12 Florida State dominated the entire game and defeated the Eagles 6–0. There were stretches where BC showed some bright spots, but it struggled to generate enough offense to keep up with the firepower of the Seminoles (5–0–2, 1–0–0).

“We have a tendency to second guess ourselves and [we] don’t come out on the front foot,” BC associate head coach Taylor Schram said. “So [we need to focus on] just continuing to instill confidence and belief in this group because we know how talented we are and [the] high level of a performance we can put together.”

Florida State held offensive control early and BC had trouble asserting pressure. The Seminoles scored quickly on their first possession of the game, just 1:04 minutes after the opening whistle. Senior midfielder Onyi Echegini put up a shot to the upper right corner to give Florida State an early 1–0 lead.

Throughout the beginning of the first half, the Eagles struggled to retain possession. The Seminoles played with more intensity, higher energy, better passing, and greater control of the game, keeping the ball in the BC’s half.

Florida State increased its lead to 2–0 in the 11th minute. Junior forward Jody Brown controlled the ball in the middle of the field and passed outside to Echegini, who put the ball right in the back of the net for her second goal of the game.

After a long stretch of Seminole control, the Eagles got possession back, powered by the dribbling of senior forward Sam Smith. Senior midfielder Samantha Agresti crossed the ball in front of the penalty box, but the shot by sophomore forward Ella Richards went wide.

BC started to play better toward the end of the first half, but still struggled to score as Florida State continued to bring the heat. The Eagles had good chances off corners and free kicks, but failed to convert on any of them.

At the start of the second half after a BC corner kick, Florida State pushed the ball up the field and passed to a wide open Echegini, who placed the ball past sophomore goalkeeper Wiebke Willebrandt for her third goal of the game.

The Eagles’ struggles continued into the second half. They were unable to stop the speed and poise of Florida State who scored again in the 59th minute off a corner kick by senior forward Jenna Nighswonger to take a 4–0 lead.

Trying to put some life back in the game, BC substituted sophomore goalkeeper Eva Nehas for Willebrandt in goal. The change failed to make a difference, however, as Florida State continued to pressure Nehas and get chances in front of the net.

The Seminoles’ scored two more goals from freshman midfielder Sophia Nguyen and sophomore midfielder Kaitlyn Zipay to extend their lead to a dominant 6–0.

BC only took six shots the entire game, whereas Florida State finished with 24.

“For most of the season so far we’ve had trouble starting games at the energy level that we need to be at,” Schram said. “So just diving into some of the details related to that and trying to put together a good string of training sessions this week, so that we can get prepared for Duke next week.”