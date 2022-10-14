Masked Individual Attempts to Break Into Off-Campus House
A masked individual attempted to break into an off-campus house on Kirkwood Rd. on Thursday night at around 10:15 p.m., according to a Boston College Police Department (BCPD) bulletin.

“The victim reported that an unidentified male, thin build, approximately 6 foot tall, wearing a white REI zip-up rain hoodie, light-colored cloth mask and black gloves had attempted to gain access into the residence on two different occasions this date,” the bulletin reads.

The bulletin states that both BCPD and the Boston Police Department responded to the incident. The suspect was observed leaving the area in what appeared to be a dark-colored Jeep Wrangler or a similar vehicle.

BCPD also reminded students to lock their doors and windows, avoid leaving valuables in plain sight from windows, be aware of their surroundings and get to know their neighbors, and report any suspicious activity or individuals to the police immediately.

The Office of Off-Campus Student Living sent a follow-up email requesting students who live off campus with cameras monitoring their property—like Ring doorbell cameras—review their footage from Thursday night.

“In your review, if you find any suspicious activity captured on video that may be related to the attempted residential burglary on Kirkwood Road in Brighton, please provide it to the Boston Police Department, District 14,” the email reads.

October 14, 2022

