Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down: Week of Feb. 19

With Valentine’s Day having come and gone, students were scared the infamous Boston College Marriage Pact may have become a thing of the past. Their fears were eased, however, when the Pact returned with full force over the last weekend. With questions ranging from eating habits to possible wedding scenarios, the algorithm does its best to find your perfect BC match. Love is in the air on the Heights, as over 1,700 Eagles have submitted responses. Who knows? Your soul mate could be just around the corner. So, head over to bc.marriagepact.com and put your name in the hat before it’s too late!