Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down: Week of Feb. 26

The snow blanketing Gasson and covering the trees in an icy glow is oh so beautiful. Still, this weather has its downsides. The gray slush that soon forms on the ground is far from a happy sight. As we trudge through campus, the least of our worries is our soaked socks and shoes. The paths not yet shoveled and salted cause us to slip and slide our way around campus, occasionally falling down the stairs. These treacherous paths make all of our days that much more difficult or potentially embarrassing. So be careful and consider walking with a buddy—you’ll either both stay up or fall down together.