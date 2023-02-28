Homemade on the Heights: Vegetable Rice Soup

With all of the recent weather changes, my roommates and I have constantly been under the weather. When we aren’t pointing fingers and blaming one another for bringing a cold into the dorm, we are laying in bed feeling lousy. Whenever I’m sick at college, I crave homemade soup because it always helps me power through my symptoms.

Soup is one of those foods that is incredibly versatile. There is no one right way to make it. The best soup concoctions I’ve come up with, in fact, were the result of a spontaneous fridge clean out. One of the most satisfying parts of a fridge clean out at the end of the week is throwing all of your leftover produce in a pot with some stock and seasonings and letting the mixture simmer away to perfection.

When I had the stomach flu last week, I missed being able to throw anything in a pot and nourish myself back to health. I barely had an appetite and the only meal I could handle throughout the week was this vegetable and rice soup I made in my microwave. Conveniently, I was able to make it with vegetables I could grab at Lower, and so can you.

Dish: Vegetable Rice Soup

Ingredients:

2 cups bone broth

1/2 cup rice

1/2 cup frozen mixed vegetables

1 stalk celery, diced

1/4 cup shredded carrots

1/4 cup edamame (unshelled)

1/4 red onion, diced

1/4 cup tomatoes, diced

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Fill a closed-lid container with 1/4 inch of water. Place all vegetables in a sealed container and microwave on high for two to three minutes. This will slightly steam the vegetables and get them tender. In a microwave safe bowl, microwave bone broth on high for 90 seconds. Add vegetables to a bowl with broth and add salt and pepper to taste. Add rice to bowl and combine. Microwave on high for two minutes until all ingredients are heated through.