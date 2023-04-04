Kotzen, Heckelman Win UGBC Pres., VP Election
(Kellen Davis / Heights Staff)
By Natalie Arndt, Olivia Joung, Lucy Freeman and Will Martino
April 4, 2023    Updated April 4, 2023 at 1:03 am

Jonah Kotzen and Meghan Heckelman will be UGBC’s next president and vice president, respectively.

“I mean I’m honestly just humbled, truly honored to receive this honor, and I can’t wait to get to work,” Kotzen said. 

Kotzen, MCAS ’24, and Heckelman, LSEHD ’25, defeated Jordan Nakash and Yosan Tewelde, both MCAS ’24, according to the Elections Committee. 

“I’m really excited to get to work,” Heckelman said. “This was very suspenseful. I was on the edge of my seat the whole time. But standing outside today, both of us getting absolutely fried sunburnt, was totally worth it, and I’m so excited to get to work.”

Kotzen and Heckelman’s policy platform promises to address the everyday needs of BC students. They outlined four pillars in their campaign: acceptance, academics, activity, and adjustment.

Ryan Milligan, Kotzen and Heckelman’s campaign manager and MCAS ’26, said he was overjoyed when he heard the team won the election.

“We’ve been as a team putting in so much hard work, and I think that to see that hard work be realized,” Milligan said. “We couldn’t be happier.”

Milligan said the team is planning to work on many issues in the coming months, especially student concerns surrounding the LGBTQ+ community.

“I think we’re gonna make some progress on LGBTQ+ issues,” Milligan said. “I think that it’s about time.”

This story is being updated.

April 4, 2023

