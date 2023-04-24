CAB Announces Aminé Will Headline 2023 Modstock

American rapper Aminé will headline the 2023 Modstock concert on May 4, as announced by a video the Campus Activities Board posted on Monday morning.

Aminé is known for his alternative hip-hop music. He broke onto the music scene in 2016 with his self-released debut single “Caroline,” which now has over 700 million streams on Spotify.

He released his most recent album TWOPOINTFIVE on Nov. 5, 2021. Aminé’s most recent work is a collaborative single with Pharrell Williams and KAYTRANADA titled “4EVA,” released on April 7, 2023.

Modstock is an annual concert held in the Mod Lot to celebrate the last day of classes. Dominic Fike performed at last year’s Modstock, which was the first time the concert took place since 2019.

Modstock did not take place in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Modstock is a free event open to all Boston College students. Tickets will be available starting April 27 through the Robsham Box Office.