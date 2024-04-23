CAB Announces Neon Trees as 2024 Modstock Headliner, Del Water Gap To Open

American rock band Neon Trees, known for their 2012 hit “Everybody Talks,” will headline the 2024 Modstock concert, set to take place on Thursday, May 2, according to the video Campus Activities Board (CAB) posted on Tuesday afternoon.

Besides “Everybody Talks,” Neon Trees broke into the music scene with “Animal,” another upbeat and romantic track from their 2010 debut album, Habits.

Del Water Gap will open the show before Neon Trees. The indie solo artist is known for his single “Ode to a Conversation Stuck in Your Throat,” and has since released two studio albums. Doors will open for students at 5:00 p.m.

Neon Trees, composed of members Chris Allen, Tyler Glenn, Elaine Bradley, and Branden Campbell, will perform in the Mod Lot following Del Water Gap and a performance by the winner of the upcoming BC’s Best competition.

Each year, CAB organizes its Modstock concert to celebrate the last day of classes. Last year, alternative hip-hop artist Aminé headlined the annual show.

Students can purchase tickets for free through the Robsham Box Office.