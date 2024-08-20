Eagles Crush Merrimack 5–1

It took four minutes for Aislin Streicek to put Boston College women’s soccer on the board in its matchup against Merrimack on Sunday afternoon.

Sarai Costello received the ball near the right sideline and kicked a perfectly placed pass upfield to Streicek, who found herself directly in front of the goal and delivered a left-footed shot to give BC an early lead.

Although Streicek’s goal was an impressive start to the game, it was the Eagles’ (2–0) continued offensive dominance that ultimately led them to a 5–1 win over Merrimack (1–1–0)—marking the largest margin of victory by BC since the 2021–22 season.

While the Eagles managed to shoot 14 of their 24 attempts on goal, Merrimack got just six shots off total—and only three on target.

The Warriors managed a swift response to Streicek’s goal when Jillian Golden scored an unassisted goal 12:43 into the half, marking the first and only goal that BC goaltender Wiebke Willebrandt has allowed so far this season.

But Golden’s goal proved to be just a temporary bandage. From there on out, the Warriors could not stop the bleeding.

Costello picked up her second assist of the game 34 minutes into the match when she punted the ball into the air, dropping it directly in front of Paige Peltier cutting to the goal.

Notre Dame transfer Peltier then scored her first goal for BC on a header that flew into the right corner of the net, putting BC up 2–1.

Less than a minute later, the Eagles struck again––this time with Peltier as the passer.

After dribbling around her defender, Peltier found Ashley Roberts for a short goal on the left side to send the Eagles into the half up two goals.

The second half became a Sydney Segalla showcase, as she scored back-to-back goals just over a minute apart.

Segalla’s first goal came when she got the ball ahead of the defense and found herself in a one-on-one situation with Merrimack goaltender Lily Morgan.

Less than a minute later, Emily Sapienza passed the ball upfield to Segalla, who was once again cutting toward the goal. Segalla inched past her defender to gain control of the ball, then dribbled it toward the goal before sending a contested shot flying into the back of the net. Although Morgan tallied nine saves in the game, she couldn’t stop Segalla, who quickly changed the game from a two-goal affair to a blowout win that puts the Eagles at 2–0 on the season.