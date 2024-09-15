Three drum beats and a sudden energetic guitar riff kickstarted the This Is How Tomorrow Moves concert, strikingly introducing indie artist beabadoobee at MGM Music Hall on Friday.

The star singer opened her show with, “California,” the second track from her new album. The music filled the hall with energy, setting in motion the theme and vibe of the night.

As she stood center stage with white curtains surrounding the backstage area, the spotlight was only on her. With a simple purple cardigan and jeans on, she still managed to capture the attention of the entire crowd. She perfectly created a wholesome, yet vibrant scene.

Beabadoobee greeted the audience with her soft, airy voice, welcoming fans to her long-awaited tour.

Before she claimed the stage, the show’s openers, Hovvdy and Keni Titus, pleased the crowd with their own discography. With Titus’ sad-girl mellow tunes and Hovvdy’s quirky take on indie rock, their songs readied the audience for the main artist.

This Is How Tomorrow Moves follows the artist’s narrative of her maturity and growth, mirroring her fresh and unique presence on stage.

When “Charlie Brown” played, a commemoration of her past teenage angst, red light beamed throughout the stage and the mood shifted from a romantic, soft-girl aesthetic to an Avril Lavigne-style punk setlist.

Although beabadoobee mixed in her old tracks from Beatopia and Fake It Flowers, she established her mature persona on this tour and album.

As the mood shifted to a more romantic, sentimental ambiance, the crowd swayed in unison, falling for her ethereal siren voice.

The artist exclaimed, “This song is for my boyfriend,” and strummed to “Ever Seen,” a track with a catchy tune and cutesy lyrics.

“I can’t lie, he has the prettiest eyes I’ve ever seen,” she sang sweetly.

Beabadoobee’s discography consists of simple, yet endearing metaphors of young adulthood and relationships. She reminisces about the happiness of her childhood fantasy in the Beatopia songs and empathizes with teenagers’ eccentricity and peculiarity in her breakout single, “She Plays Bass.”

The stage set initially seemed basic and simple with a white curtain and abstract lights shining on the screen. But when the harmonious climax of “Beaches” blared through the speaker, the curtains dropped, displaying luscious green decorations of leaves and lights.

The concert would not be complete without beabadoobee’s earlier classics, “Coffee” and “Glue Song.”

“This song’s for you,” she professed before strumming to “Glue Song.” A fan favorite, the audience belted loudly along with her.

“I guess I’m stuck forever by the glue, oh, and you,” she sang, promising her attachment and fondness to her fans.

After returning for her encore set, she sang her heart out to “Coming Home”, “the way things go”, and concluded the show with “See you Soon.”

Beabadoobee created an atmosphere of togetherness while showcasing her cool-girl persona and the fresh tracks of This Is How Tomorrow Moves.