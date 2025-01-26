David Gray Shows He’s Still Got It at Tour’s Opening Night

When a deep, guttural voice passionately rings out across the crowd, “We love you David!” you know you still got it.

In his first stop on his 2025 Past and Present tour, David Gray enthralled a sold-out MGM Music Hall at Fenway. Rising to fame with his album White Ladders—the UK’s 11th best-selling album released after 2000—Gray is known best for his folktronica sound.

While the audience was not the rowdiest nor the youngest, interludes were consistently filled with loud cries as Gray smiled and laughed with his band. Despite it being 25 years since he hit it big, Gray managed to still command the stage and entertain his similarly aged fanbase.

Kicking off the night with “After The Harvest,” a single off his new album Dear Life, it was immediately clear Gray had not lost an inch of his vocal abilities. With a raw, evocative cadence similar to the likes of Ray LaMontagne, Gray’s stripped-down style suits his emotional lyrics perfectly.

Playing center stage either with guitar in hand or on the piano bench, Gray’s vocals were the lead throughout the night. With only a small ensemble to back him up, Gray displayed the voice that brought him to such heights in the first place.

Such was the case when Gray first transitioned to the keys, belting out the chorus of “Plus & Minus” as the crowd looked on with astonishment. With such a well-preserved voice, it was evident that these long-time fans would pour onto the Fenway streets satisfied.

And they certainly made sure to show it. After the first chord of “The One I Love” sounded, cheers filled the air as waves of people getting to their feet rippled across the venue. If there’s one thing that Gray should take away from his first stop on tour, it’s that the people still love him.

Keeping the love going, Gray playfully joked around with the audience despite the more reserved vibe of his discography. Whether it be swearing after messing up lyrics to “Ain’t No Love” or turning to his band after more sentimental songs to visibly laugh, Gray is clearly back doing what he loves most.

“These tours are special things,” Gray said during an interlude. “These tours are special to me.”

Two songs later Gray found his best reception of the night, the entire pit shooting out of their seats with the beginning words to “Please Forgive Me,” one of Gray’s most popular hits. The audience’s voices louder than his own, Gray bobbled his head energetically as the crowd got more and more into it.

At a peak of concert energy, rhythmic clapping began in one corner and quickly spread across the audience as Gray faded out his singing for the song’s instrumental pause. Running up to the front of the stage to dance, the band continued with smiles plastered on their faces as the crowd hyped up their leading man.

Taking the next few songs to die it back down, Gray played songs like “Silver Lining,” “That Day Must Surely Come,” and “Leave Taking,” proving that while he can amp the crowd up, he can also slow it down.

This energy, however, was not lasting. As Gray’s spotlight shifted to direct crowd lights, the first guitar strums of Gray’s most known song, “Babylon,” sparked instant screams and claps. The audience essentially acted as backup singers, Gray chose to finish out with a stripped-down sing-along, letting the crowd’s voices shine before hopping back in.

Gray’s command over the audience was truly a remarkable feat. Eliciting grand cheers one moment before enchanting the crowd with a solo cover of “My Love Mine All Mine” by Mitski to start his encore, Gray played the spectrum flawlessly.

The rest of Gray’s encore certainly embodies this. Giving the people what they wanted, couples could be seen slow dancing to “This Year’s Love” before Gray jumped into another cover with “Just Can’t Get Enough” by Depeche Mode—yet another change in pace. Ending with a flourish with “Sail Away,” Gray threw his hands up in the air to signal the finale.

With a standing ovation backed by a roar of applause and shouts, the crowd undoubtedly showed up and showed out for the artist’s first gig back. Though Gray and his fans alike are no spring chickens, it’s still clear that Gray has still got it.