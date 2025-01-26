No. 12 BC Gets Back on Track With 2–1 OT Win Over Providence

On Nov. 15, Boston College women’s hockey claimed a 3–2 overtime victory over then-No.14 Boston University to extend itself to an eight-game win streak.

Since then, the Eagles have struggled to find their groove, failing to string together three consecutive wins ever since that win over their rivals.

Despite the inconsistencies, BC has maintained its position in the top -15 and only stood two points outside first place in the Hockey East before Saturday afternoon’s game.

BC held sole ownership of the number one spot before Friday night’s slate, but Providence’s 4–1 win over the Eagles, along withand victories from Connecticut and No. 15 BU, sent them down to third place.

That meant BC’s second game of the home-and-home series versus the Friars was crucial to keep Hockey East contention tight—and the assignment was understood.

“We knew that this wasn’t like, ‘Okay, we could win, we could lose this,’” Julia Pellerin said. “We knew it was a non-negotiable to win, and I think everyone’s mindset shifted, and we were lucky to execute that.”

No. 12 BC (17–8–1, 13–5–1 Hockey East) got its revenge over Providence (14–9–3, 10–7–2) in a 2–1 overtime win, aided by Grace Campbell’s 38 saves.

It wasn’t until there was 4:29 remaining in the first period that the Eagles netted the opening goal of the game.

Just 15 seconds after Providence forward Cali Cerruti was released from the box after a hooking call, Kara Goulding was bodied along the boards before Olivia O’Brien picked up the puck.

O’Brien fired a centering pass to Jenna Carpenter that bounced off the defender’s skate in front of the crease. Carpenter took a slap at it and found the top-left corner for her first of the season.

“When we get that first goal, we’re like, ‘Alright, full steam ahead. Let’s keep going,’” Pellerin said.

Both squads traded chance-for-chance in the offensive zone, challenging each other’s netminders early in the game.

Campbell staved off shots with her pad, though, sending thunderous booms throughout Conte Forum—she finished with her third straight 25+ save performance.

“As a forward, you want to go out with a reliable goalie or reliable defensemen,” Pellerin said. “But, you know, going out there, I had no doubt in my mind that we were going to come up as a unit.”

BC’s second period had them on the cusp for a two-goal cushion, but the score remained at 1–0 after two frames. Carpenter tipped a shot from the point that fooled goaltender Hope Walinski, but the puck sailed off Walinski’s pad.

Near the beginning of the third, Kate Ham had a point-blank shot after being gifted a pass in the slot, but the puck slid just left of the iron.

While BC failed to claim an insurance goal, Providence capitalized on the Eagles’ missed opportunities at the 13:58 mark of the third frame.

“I think we struggled to get the right bounces,” Pellerin said. “We had great puck movement up the neutral zone, but as soon as we got to the offensive zone, it kind of felt like we were a little bit back.”

Hannah Clarke delivered a strike from the left faceoff dot that Campbell kicked into the middle, but Hannah Johnson was in the right place at the right time to clean it up with her backhand.

Stopping 18 shots in the final period alone, Campbell was determined to keep things knotted up from that point on.

In the final five minutes of regulation, the junior goaltender flashed a sprawling save from a shot on the opposite side of the crease.

She added a save-of-the-year worth save when she blindly stuck out her stick in front of a wide-open net to deflect a shot into the corner.

In overtime, it didn’t take long for the Eagles to take care of business as Pellerin waved off Abby Newhook on the two-on-one and sent it top-shelf for the win.

“Tomorrow is going to be a rest day for us,” Pellerin said about preparation for the Eagles’ game against BU on Friday. “Let everyone’s minds and bodies kind of settle, but I think we have a full week of practice that’s just gonna hype us up for next week.”