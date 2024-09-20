ACC Power Rankings Week 4

1. Miami (3–0)

No. 8 Miami has been nothing but dominant so far this season, blowing past its opponents by a combined 133 points through three games including a 62–0 Week 3 win over Ball State. Heisman-hopeful quarterback Cam Ward is 89 yards off from hitting the 15,000 mark, something only 12 players at any level of NCAA football have ever accomplished. He’s looked confident in control of Miami’s offense and currently sits second in the nation in passing yards, with no signs of slowing down.

Next up: South Florida, Saturday, Sept. 21, 7:00 p.m.

2. Louisville (2–0)

While No. 19 Louisville coasted through its first two games this season with big wins over Austin Peay and Jacksonville State, the Cardinals’ upcoming game against Georgia Tech will present a significantly more difficult challenge. Quarterback Tyler Shough has led Louisville’s offense with 581 yards and six touchdowns through two games, while Tamarion McDonald on the defensive end has tallied two sacks already as a safety. A win over Georgia Tech this weekend will be the next step for Louisville to prove itself in the ACC.

Next up: Georgia Tech, Saturday, Sept. 21, 3:30 p.m.

3. Boston College (2–1, 1–0)

Despite losing its ranked status following a 27–21 loss to then-No. 6 Missouri in Week 3, BC’s performance proved the Eagles can stay in the game with top-10 SEC opponents, and in a tough road environment no less. Although head coach Bill O’Brien made it clear following the game that the tight loss was “not a moral victory,” it seems pretty close to one. Thomas Castellanos strayed from the accuracy he’s shown so far this season and gave up two interceptions to the Tigers’ defense. Regaining consistency and accuracy on the offensive end will be a focal point this Saturday night when the Eagles return home to take on Michigan State for their Red Bandanna Game.

Next up: Michigan State, Saturday, Sept. 21, 8:00 p.m.

4. Clemson (1–1)

No. 21 Clemson entered the 2024 season ranked No. 14 in the nation, promptly got trounced 34–3 by No. 1 Georgia in Week 1, then attempted to even things out with a 66–20 win over Appalachian State in Week 2—a game in which quarterback Cade Klubnik completed 24 of his 26 pass attempts for five touchdowns. Coming off a bye week, the Tigers will go into Saturday’s game against NC State as heavy favorites. Capitalizing on this well-rested outing against a first-time starting quarterback in CJ Bailey will be crucial for the Tigers to continue rising in the national rankings.

Next up: NC State, Saturday, Sept. 21, 12:00 p.m.

5. Syracuse (2–0, 1–0)

A 31–28 win over then-No. 23 Georgia Tech sent Syracuse into its bye week on a high note. Ohio State transfer quarterback Kyle McCord threw for 381 yards as he hit Trebor Pena and Oronde Gadsden II for two touchdowns each in the Week 2 victory. Despite the hopeful start to this season, the Orange must prove it can overcome the pattern it’s established in the past two years—starting the season well, then faltering later on.

Next up: Stanford, Friday, Sept. 20, 7:30 p.m.

6. Georgia Tech (3–1, 1–1)

After heading into Week 2 ranked for the first time since 2015, the Yellow Jackets couldn’t hold onto that status for long, and were booted from the top-25 after a loss to ACC opponent Syracuse. Georgia Tech gave up 515 total yards of offense to the Orange, raising questions about the quality of its defense. But a 59–7 win over VMI last week put the Yellow Jackets back in the win column and gave them some momentum heading into this week’s game against No. 19 Louisville.

Next up: Louisville, Saturday, Sept. 21, 3:30 p.m.

7. California (3–0)

Defensive back Nohl Williams has four interceptions so far this season, highlighting a Cal defense that earned an impressive win over Auburn in Week 2 and stayed undefeated last week with a 21-point win over San Diego State. With Fernando Mendoza at quarterback and Jaivian Thomas leading the rush game, the Golden Bears look capable as they get ready to open conference play at Florida State.

Next up: FSU, Saturday, Sept. 21, 7:00 p.m.

8. Pittsburgh (3–0)

A Week 3 victory over West Virginia sends Pittsburgh into this weekend undefeated, but without any conference games under its belt. Redshirt freshman quarterback Eli Holstein has not shown his lack of experience often so far this season, racking up 939 yards and nine touchdowns so far.

Next up: Youngstown State, Saturday, Sept. 21, 3:30 p.m.

9. North Carolina (3–0)

UNC’s Jahvaree Ritzie leads college football in sacks with five so far this season, starring on a Tar Heels’ defensive squad that hasn’t given up more than 20 points to an opponent. While question marks linger around whether the Tar Heels’ play will hold strong once ACC play begins, a 45–10 Week 3 win over NC Central kept UNC undefeated.

Next up: James Madison, Saturday, Sept. 21, 12:00 p.m.

10. Duke (3–0)

Allowing UConn to get back in the game with a pick-six and two third-quarter touchdowns did not help prove Duke as a rising power, despite the Blue Devils’ untarnished record. Safety Jaylen Stinson’s defense in the final minutes contributed to a victory over the Huskies, but Duke will need to step things up on both sides of the ball to find success in conference play.

Next up: Middle Tennessee, Saturday, Sept. 21, 4:00 p.m.

11. Virginia Tech (2–1)

Antwaun Powell-Ryland has made his presence felt on the defensive end for the Hokies—picking up 4.5 sacks through three games—while running back Bhayshul Tuten leads the offense with four touchdowns. Although Virginia Tech ultimately knocked off Old Dominion 37–17 in Week 3, a season-opening loss to Vanderbilt looms as a source of concern for the Hokies.

Next up: Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 21, 3:30 p.m.

12. NC State (2–1)

A 30–20 win over Louisiana Tech puts NC State back in the win column after Tennessee crushed the Wolfpack 51–10 in Week 2. Starting quarterback Grayson McCall was injured in the Week 3 victory, leaving CJ Bailey to make his first college career start. Waiting for him with open arms is Clemson’s defense—a proven ACC power.

Next up: Clemson, Saturday, Sept. 21, 12:00 p.m.

13. Virginia (2–1, 1–0)

Coming off a close comeback win over Wake Forest, Virginia squandered a chance to snag two games in a row by giving up a 27–13 loss to Maryland in Week 3. Despite a 13–7 lead heading into the half, the Terrapins outscored Virginia 20–0 and held the Cavaliers to 82 yards on offense in the second half. Ground yards were a weak point for the Cavaliers, as their leading rusher Kobe Pace rushed for just 46 yards in the loss.

Next up: Coastal Carolina, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2:00 p.m.

14. Southern Methodist (2–1)

SMU scored zero touchdowns and five field goals in an 18–15 loss to Brigham Young in Week 2—a defeat that warranted a change at quarterback. Previous starter Preston Stone was benched, making room for Kevin Jennings to make the start this week. Jennings will hope to provide a spark to the Mustangs’ offense as they take on TCU coming off a bye week.

Next up: TCU, Saturday, Sept. 21, 5:00 p.m.

15. Stanford (1–1)

Stanford destroyed Cal Poly 41–7 in Week 2 before heading into its bye week. Quarterback Ashton Daniels leads the team in rush yards with 118, with its next-best rusher having rushed fewer than half as many yards. The Cardinal looks to make a splash in its ACC opener against the Orange this week.

Next up: Syracuse, Friday, Sept. 20, 7:30 p.m.

16. Wake Forest (1–2, 0–1)

After losing by one point to Virginia in Week 2, Wake Forest headed to No. 5 Ole Miss, where the Demon Deacons were destroyed 40–6. Heading into their bye week on a two-game losing streak, the Demon Deacons will look to recover some momentum before facing Louisiana next week.

Next up: Louisiana, Saturday, Sept. 28, 3:30 p.m.

17. Florida State (0–3, 0–2)

To review FSU’s season thus far is a painful task considering the team’s lofty preseason expectations. After losing to unranked Georgia Tech and Boston College—both games they were double-digit favorites headed into—the Seminoles’ offense mustered just 12 points in a Week 3 loss to Memphis. Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei was sacked four times and threw an interception as his offensive line failed to cope with the absence of Darius Washington and Jeremiah Byers. As the only winless team remaining in the ACC, it seems only right for FSU to sit last in this week’s ranking.

Next up: California, Saturday, Sept. 21, 7:00 p.m.