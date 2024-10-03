How to Make the Most of Your Fall Break

Crisp air, cascading leaves, and sweaters galore mean autumn has finally arrived in Chestnut Hill. While midterm season looms over the heads of Boston College students, the brief respite of fall break also pokes its head out to provide relief amid the stress.

Boston natives and newcomers alike should plan for the upcoming time off to maximize their fun and relaxation before delving back head-first into academia. I’ve collected my top recommendations on how to make the most of your time off during New England fall.

Salem

Before discussing any local retreats, I must mention Massachusetts’s Halloween capital. Starting in September, the city of Salem has tricks and treats for the magically inclined. For brave-hearted adventurers, I recommend one of Salem’s haunted houses, such as the Haunted Witch Village or the Chambers of Terror. However, if you are seeking a more serene fall day, check out the Salem Heritage Trail, galavant on a walking tour, or get your tarot cards read, all in the Salem town center. You can have a fun-filled day from dawn to dusk— just try to stay clear of any witchy business.

All Treats, No Tricks

Fall flavors are one of the best ways to celebrate the changing seasons. And luckily for us, Boston has some outstanding restaurants that contain the key to a cozy October experience.

For pumpkin lovers, try the pumpkin cupcake from South End Buttery and pick up one of the Buttery’s pumpkin spice lattes while you’re at it. If you find yourself in denial that summer has come to a close, check out the new Van Leeuwen Ice Cream in Chestnut Hill, which is serving up a limited edition Pumpkin Cheesecake Ice Cream, the perfect crossroads between summer sanguinity and autumnal amusement.

If you’re a member of the anti-pumpkin crew, you’ll have to try the apple crisp cookie from Top Shelf Cookies in Dorchester. Complete with rolled oats, applesauce, and Angry Orchard’s cider, you will surely get a taste of fall in every bite.

If the cookie still leaves you looking for the apple of your eye, the only choice would be an apple cider donut or the caramel apple cinnamon roll from Union Square Donuts in Somerville. The two treats encompass the pinnacle of fall; they’re a can’t-miss sweet that will leave you wanting more.

The Perfect Pick

If you’re in the mood for a stroll, waltz over to one of Massachusetts’ apple orchards. Just thirty minutes away from campus is the Belkin Family Lookout Farm in Natick. Drive up and spend an afternoon picking apples, getting a bite to eat at their farm fresh restaurant, The Taproom, and don’t forget to take advantage of the on-site farm market. Bring back fruit to share with your roommates and create memories in the meantime.

For the art student in all of us, find yourself one of the many pop-up pumpkin patches around Boston and practice those sculpting skills via the archetypal fall activity: pumpkin carving.

Fall Foliage

Of course, no list would be complete without a mention of the Boston views. Check out the

Boston Public Garden or the Boston Commons to witness the array of oranges, yellows, and reds. New England is famous for its gorgeous fall colors, so capitalize on your college’s locale and view the harvest-time hues.

Whether you plan on staying around Boston during the much-needed fall break or you are traveling, take some of my suggestions to optimize your fall experience. And don’t forget to mark your calendars for October 14th and 15th, break will come faster than two shakes of a black cat’s tail.