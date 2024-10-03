Preview: Eagles Set to Take on Virginia, Look to Win Third-Straight Game

After a Family Weekend slugfest sans star signal-caller Thomas Castellanos that ended with Boston College (4–1, 1–0 Atlantic Coast) winning a one-point game against Group of Five opponent Western Kentucky, the Eagles’ first game in a stretch of continuous ACC play presents a greater challenge.

BC will head to Charlottesville to face Virginia (3–1, 1–0), which is off to a nice start of its own. While BC superfans might see Virginia as an easy win, the Cavaliers are no pushover, especially on their home turf coming off of a bye.

With Castellanos reportedly set to return, the offense will need to function better than it did in its last game to bring back a win from Scott Stadium.

Who is BC playing?

Virginia

When is BC playing?

Saturday, Oct. 5, 12:00 p.m.

Where is BC playing?

Scott Stadium, Charlottesville, Va.

How to watch:

The game will air on ACC Network and BC Sports Network on WEEI 93.7 FM/850 AM.

Series History:

BC leads the all-time series against the Cavaliers 7–1, with Virginia’s only win coming in 2020 by a score of 43–32. The two teams faced off last year in Chestnut Hill, where BC won 27–24.

Castellanos went for 183 passing yards and 78 yards on the ground, passing for two scores but also throwing two interceptions. Although Virginia’s current starting quarterback Anthony Colandrea was on the team last season, Tony Muskett took the snaps for them in last year’s contest, throwing three touchdowns in an effort that nearly prevented Virginia from dropping to 0–5.

What to Expect From Virginia:

Offense

Colandrea has looked good so far for the Cavaliers, passing for 258 yards per game while throwing seven touchdowns and four interceptions. He threw two picks, however, in each of Virginia’s games against Power Five opponents Wake Forest and Maryland. The Eagles defense will look to make some plays when Colandrea is forced to throw downfield.

The sophomore from St. Petersburg, Fla., has only been sacked six times through four games, so BC’s pass rush, including the nation’s sack leader Donovan Ezeiruaku, will look to make him a little less comfortable in the pocket than he has been.

Virginia features two running backs, Xavier Brown and former Clemson recruit Kobe Pace. Each has averaged about 10 rushing attempts per game, and Brown has done a little more with his carries, averaging 8.9 yards. Pace has posed a bigger threat at the goal line, finding paydirt twice so far this season.

Colandrea’s favorite target thus far has been Malachi Fields, who has picked up 349 yards through the air and two scores, including 148 yards against Wake. Tight ends have given BC trouble this season, so the Eagles will look to limit Tyler Neville’s production over the middle of the field. The Harvard transfer has averaged 16.1 yards per catch this year.

Defense

Virginia’s pass defense has been a weak point for them so far, failing to limit a passer to under 200 yards. Wake’s Hank Bachmeier gashed the Cavaliers secondary to the tune of 403 yards. With Castellanos back under center, BC’s offensive strategy will look to take advantage of the Cavaliers’ weak secondary to create offense downfield.

The Cavaliers haven’t allowed a 100-yard rusher thus far this year, but Treshaun Ward and Kye Robichaux will likely be the best backfield they’ve seen, so BC will look to set up its passing attack with a strong ground game.

Virginia’s punter Daniel Sparks averages 47.4 yards per punt, so he will be a weapon in the field position game for the Cavaliers, especially compared to BC’s weak punting output this year. The Eagles’ offense will need to limit short drives so that Virginia isn’t able to dominate the field position game.

Outlook:

In his second ACC game of the season, Castellanos will have a chance to show off his arm in a way he wasn’t able to last time he suited up against Michigan State in a rainy Red Bandanna Game. This game presents an opportunity for BC to go 5–1 headed into its first bye, which is something many might not have expected going into the year. Every game has seemed like a big one for the Eagles this year, and this one is no different.