Gallery: Weekend of Women’s Sports (10/4-10/6)

It was a busy weekend for women’s sports on the Heights. The weekend started with an overtime win for BC field hockey against the No. 3 ranked UVA Cavaliers. The BC women’s hockey team played their home opener against the No. 1 ranked Wisconsin Badgers in Conte Forum, but faced two hard losses. Finally, BC volleyball hosted the No. 1 ranked Pittsburgh Panthers, but fell to them in four sets.

Photo Credits: Chris Ticas / Heights Editor, Sarah Fleming / Heights Editor, Yenna Paik / For The Heights