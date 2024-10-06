One Hospitalized After Car Crash Outside Newton Salon

One person was hospitalized following a car crash down an embankment in front of a Newton salon Friday evening.

Police say the older driver accidentally pressed on the gas instead of the brakes, sending the car through bushes, down the embankment, and into a fence outside of Salon Fabio on Kenneth Street in Newton Highlands.

Two people were in the car during the crash, police told Channel 7 News.

The driver was taken to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

The owner of the salon said she doesn’t think the building is damaged since the car only struck an exterior fence, but that she plans to have the building inspected, according to Channel 7.