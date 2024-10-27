Dos Santos Scores Two Goals, Eagles Beat Stony Brook 4–2

Boston College men’s soccer entered the final 15 minutes of its Saturday night match against Stony Brook having just stepped off a rollercoaster of emotion. A 73rd-minute go-ahead goal from Marco Dos Santos was erased by a 76th-minute equalizer from Stony Brook’s Olsen Aluc.

Dos Santos and Michael Asare came to the Eagles’ rescue, though, delivering BC (5–4–6, 0–4–3 Atlantic Coast) a 4–2 win over Stony Brook (3–9–3, 0–5–2 Colonial Athletic Association) with two goals in the final 10 minutes.

The Eagles started the game fast. Max Andrews grabbed the game’s opening goal at the 4:12 mark after a corner by Dos Santos that found Ask Ekeland, who passed the ball to Andrews in front of an open net.

The Seawolves didn’t stay behind for long, however. Aluc found the equalizer just over seven minutes later for the first of his two goals, which were the Seawolves’ only shots on goal.

The rest of the half was all Eagles. They outshot Stony Brook 6–1, but struggled to put their shots on target.

The second half started much slower than the first. Both teams combined for three shots in the first 20 minutes of the second half, none of which were on target.

But both teams then seemingly realized that the win was up for grabs, and combined for 12 shots and four goals in the game’s closing 25 minutes.

BC was the first team to get on the scoresheet in the second half thanks to the first of two goals from Dos Santos. The play started with a corner kick, and that’s also how it ended. Dos Santos curled in an Olimpico goal after missed headers from several Stony Brook defenders.

The euphoria of that goal was quickly erased by Aluc, though. After Stony Brook managed to clear a shot from Andrews’ off the line, Aluc outran both Bryan Toro and Christian Bejar, dribbled around BC keeper Brenna Klein, and rolled the ball into the open BC net.

At the 80:19 mark, the Eagles took the lead for good thanks to Dos Santos’ second goal of the game. The play started with Dos Santos drawing a penalty due to a foul on Justin Jean-Louis. Dos Santos stepped up to take the penalty and slotted it into the bottom-right corner, sending Stony Brook’s Sandy sprawling the wrong way trying to save a goal.

Asare put the game fully out of reach in the 87th minute. A clearance from the Seawolves fell to Asare, who took a touch and then fired a right-footed half-volley into the top-left corner of the goal.

The win extends the Eagles’ unbeaten streak to three games as they head into their final game of the season, an ACC matchup at North Carolina. The game represents BC’s last chance to get a conference win this season. Its last conference win came in 2022.