Land Use Committee Considers Increased Housing Density Proposals

The Newton Land Use Committee approved a proposal to build three single-family dwellings in two buildings on 56 Chapel Street, and postponed a proposal to build four dwellings in two buildings on 51 Oak Avenue at their meeting Tuesday.

The committee emphasized the importance of involving local residents in the proposal process.

“I will not vote for any special permit on a project like this without a neighborhood meeting having been conducted well in advance,” said Ward 7 Councilor-at-Large and mayoral candidate Marc Laredo.

According to the Zoning Review Memorandum for the Chapel Street proposal, the new proposal more than doubles the square footage of the previous unit to allow space for two additional family residences.

Laurance Lee, who spoke on behalf of the developer for the Chapel Street project, said that he remained in close contact with neighbors throughout the planning process and hosted a neighborhood meeting to address concerns regarding the project. Additionally, a neighboring resident assisted with plans for a retaining wall at the back of the property.

“I have met with the developer and Mr. Lee several times, we talked about the wall,” said resident Mark Negrotti, whose property abuts the development. “We worked on some concepts or some alternatives, and I think we’re almost there. So, I think I’m in favor.”

The committee voted unanimously in approval of the Chapel Street proposal.

“I also understand we need more housing,” Ward 1 Councilor-at-Large Alison Leary said. “That’s the other thing that I’m cognizant of, and it’s better to have housing built closer together.”

The committee also considered a permit request for four single-family attached dwellings on Oak Avenue. While neighbors acknowledged the need for more housing—especially increased density housing—they also raised concerns about the development’s impact on the surrounding neighborhood.

Katherine Kiel, a resident across the street from the property, said she supports increased density developments in Newton but is concerned about parking access.

“The fact that this has come this far with no parking study and no traffic study concerns me a great deal, and I hope that people in the government at Newton are taking the time to really think through the impact that all of this increased density, which is very consolidated, the impact that it has on people,” Kiel said.

Ward 3 Councilor-at-Large Pam Wright also expressed concern about the project’s design in relation to the rest of the neighborhood.

“This layout is not reading the street, it’s not welcoming to the street,” Wright said. “I think rethinking some of this layout might help.”

The committee voted to hold the docket item to allow for further modification of the proposal and better engagement with local residents.