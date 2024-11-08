Week 10 ACC Power Rankings

1. No. 4 Miami (9–0, 5–0 Atlantic Coast Conference)

After falling behind in the second quarter to Duke, the Hurricanes rallied to victory to remain unbeaten on the season and in ACC play. Midway through the third quarter, the Hurricanes found themselves in a double-digit hole before outscoring the Blue Devils 36–3 to win their ninth game of the season 53–31. Quarterback Cam Ward put up a Heisman-worthy performance, logging 400 passing yards and five passing touchdowns. Throughout the afternoon, senior wide receiver Xavier Restrepo proved to be his favorite target with 146 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Next Up: Georgia Tech, Saturday, Nov. 9, 12:00 p.m.

2. No. 13 Southern Methodist (8–1, 5–0)

The Mustangs continued their undefeated run through conference play this past week with a 48–25 win, handing Pittsburgh its first loss of the season. The Mustangs were especially dominant in the ground game, led by star running back Brashard Smith. Smith’s impressive day included 161 rushing yards, a receiving touchdown, and two rushing touchdowns. The Mustangs will have a bye week to rest up before hosting BC in hopes of continuing their unblemished ACC run.

Next Up: Boston College, Saturday, Nov. 16, 3:30 p.m.

3. No. 25 Louisville (6–3, 4–2)

This past week, the Cardinals had their most impressive win of the season, taking down Clemson 33–21 in front of a hostile road crowd. The Cardinals special teams unit played a huge role in the victory. No moment was as big as their blocked field goal in the waning minutes of the first half. This momentum swing gave the Cardinals offense a short field to score a quick touchdown before the teams headed to their respective halftime locker rooms. From there, the Cardinals were able to hold the Tigers scoreless in the third quarter while connecting on a trio of field goals to put the game out of reach.

Next Up: Stanford, Saturday, Nov. 16, 3:30 p.m.

4. No. 19 Clemson (6–2, 5–1)

The Tigers dropped a rough game at home against a feisty Louisville team, 33–21. Offensively, the Tigers were able to convert 12 more first downs than the Cardinals, but just couldn’t execute in all three phases of the game. Despite holding a strong possession advantage, two blocked field goals and inconsistent offensive scoring proved to be the nail in the coffin for the Tigers for their first ACC loss of the season.

Next Up: Virginia Tech, Saturday, Nov. 9, 3:30 p.m.

5. No. 23 Pittsburgh (7–1, 3–1)

After an impressive undefeated run, the Panthers suffered their first loss of the season at the hands of the Mustangs 48–25. The Panthers weren’t able to do much offensively in the first half, scoring only three points. Defensively, the Panthers were no match for Smith and the SMU rushing attack, allowing four total rushing touchdowns. Looking ahead, the next three weeks will go a long way in determining the Panthers’ chances at an ACC Championship game appearance. The Panthers host Virginia this next week before taking on two AP Top-25 opponents in Clemson and Louisville.

Next Up: Virginia, Saturday, Nov. 9, 8:00 p.m.

6.Syracuse (6–2, 3–2)

In an exhilarating overtime home victory, Syracuse took down Virginia Tech 38–31 to become bowl eligible. After falling behind 14–0 in the first quarter, the Orange rattled off four touchdowns in the second half to force overtime. After scoring in the first overtime possession, Syracuse’ defense came up strong, forcing a fumble to clinch the victory. Syracuse running back LeQuint Allen was critical to the winning effort, with 121 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Next Up: Boston College, Saturday, Nov. 9, 12:00 p.m.

7. Duke (6–3, 2–3)

After a 6–1 start to the season, the Blue Devils have dropped the ball in the past two games—each against ranked opponents. This past week, the Blue Devils had unbeaten Miami on the ropes before letting up five touchdowns in a 53–31 loss. It looked like the Blue Devils were going to pull off the road upset for a stretch in the third quarter with a double-digit lead but four turnovers—three of which came in the second half—turned out to be too much for the Blue Devils to overcome.

Next Up: NC State, Saturday, Nov. 9, 3:30 p.m.

8. North Carolina (5–4, 2–3)

On Saturday, the Tar Heels won their second straight road game in a defiant 35–11 victory over Florida State. Once again, the Tar Heels were carried by superstar running back Omarion Hampton. Hampton racked up 265 yards from scrimmage while accounting for all five of North Carolina’s touchdowns. After his latest performance, Hampton finds himself fourth in all of Division I for rushing yards with 1,178 on the season. After next week’s bye, Hampton and the Tar Heels will look to continue their winning ways in an interstate clash with Wake Forest.

Next Up: Wake Forest, Saturday, Nov. 16, 8:00 p.m.

9. Virginia Tech (5–4, 3–2)

After jumping out to a 21–3 lead midway through the third quarter, it looked like the Hokies were well on their way to a sixth victory to become bowl eligible. But after a 10-play touchdown drive in the third quarter, the wheels fell off for the Hokies. They would be outscored 28–10 to finish regulation before losing 38–31 to the Orange in overtime. Despite the heartbreaking loss, there was a bright spot for the Hokies offense in wide receiver Stephen Gosnell. Gosnell hauled in five receptions for 118 receiving yards.

Next Up: No. 23 Clemson, Saturday, Nov. 9, 3:30 p.m.

10. Georgia Tech (5–4, 3–3)

Following a road loss to Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech had a bye this week to recover and prepare for their toughest opponent to date—the Hurricanes. The Yellow Jackets will need a big game from dual-threat quarterback Haynes King in order to keep pace with Miami as they look to earn their second AP Top-10 upset of the season.

Next Up: No. 4 Miami, Saturday, Nov. 9, 12:00 p.m.

11. Wake Forest (4–4, 2–2)

Similar to Georgia Tech, Wake Forest also had a bye this week after their 27–24 road victory over Stanford. Well-rested, the Demon Deacons prepare to potentially win their third straight game against Cal in a Friday night tilt. Running back Demond Claiborne looks to have another big game on the ground, with three multi-touchdown games on the year already.

Next Up: California, Friday, Nov. 8, 8:00 p.m.

12. NC State Wolfpack (5–4, 2–3)

This past week, the Wolfpack had an offensive surge, winning 59–28 over Stanford. NC State was dominant through both their passing and rushing attack. Quarterback CJ Bailey was extremely efficient, with 234 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, and only two incompletions. On the ground, NC State had two running backs—Jordan Waters and Hollywood Smothers—who each went for 100 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. The Wolfpack will look to duplicate this strong offensive showing in a home matchup against the Blue Devils to become bowl-eligible.

Next Up: Duke, Saturday, Nov. 9, 3:30 p.m.

13. Virginia (4–4, 2–3)

This week the Cavaliers had a much needed bye after dropping their last three games. The road doesn’t get any easier for the Cavaliers as their next three weeks include matchups against Pittsburgh, Notre Dame, and SMU—all teams that are currently ranked. After allowing over 40 points in their last two losses, the Cavaliers’ defense will need to batten down the hatches in order to have a chance in these difficult upcoming matchups.

Next Up: No. 23 Pittsburgh, Saturday, Nov. 9, 8:00 p.m.

14. Boston College (4–4, 1–3)

After a promising 4–1 start to the season, ACC play has been a challenge for the Eagles, resulting in three straight losses. The remainder of the Eagles ACC schedule is quite difficult as well, with all four of their upcoming games against teams with winning records. After last week’s bye, the Eagles have a matchup against Syracuse at Alumni Stadium, where a win would go a long way towards a potential bowl game.

Next Up: Syracuse, Saturday, Nov. 9, 12:00 p.m.

15. Cal (4–4, 0–4)

Over the weekend, the Golden Bears had a bye before making the trek across the country to Winston-Salem, N.C., ahead of their upcoming Friday night game against Wake Forest. After losing their first four games in the ACC, the Golden Bears were able to beat up on a familiar foe, taking down Oregon State 44–7. The Golden Bears look to ride that momentum all the way to the East Coast as they search for their first ever conference win as a member of the ACC.

Next Up: Wake Forest, Friday, Nov. 8, 8:00 p.m.

16. Stanford (2–7, 1–5)

A disappointing season for the Cardinal continued, with a sixth straight loss this past week at the hands of NC State 59–28. Defensively, the Cardinal could do nothing to slow down the Wolfpack, allowing multiple touchdowns in each of the first three quarters. A silver lining in the Cardinal’s last game was the play of quarterback Ashton Daniels who had 129 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. Stanford has a bye this upcoming week before hosting Louisville in hopes of snapping their six-game losing skid.

Next Up: No. 25 Louisville, Saturday, Nov. 16, 3:30 p.m.

17. Florida State (1–8, 1–7)

Florida State’s underwhelming season continued this past week after a 35–11 loss to the Tar Heels. After putting the first three points on the board, the Florida State offense couldn’t get any consistent production over the entirety of the game, only tallying 201 total yards. Defensively, things didn’t look much better for the Seminoles, especially when it came to stuffing the run. Tar Heels’ running back Hampton was able to find the holes in the Seminoles defense and put the game out of reach quickly with his four rushing touchdowns. Florida State’s journey ahead doesn’t get any easier as they head to South Bend to take on No. 10 Notre Dame.

Next Up: No. 10 Notre Dame, Saturday, Nov. 9, 7:30 p.m.