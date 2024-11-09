No. 3-Seeded BC Falls to No. 1-Seeded UNC 4–1 in ACC Championship

The last time that No. 3-seeded Boston College field hockey played No.1-seeded North Carolina two weeks prior, the Eagles lost 4–0 to the 2023 National Champions.

Friday afternoon’s game told a similar story, as the Tar Heels (18–0, 8–0 Atlantic Coast) ultimately defeated the Eagles (14–6, 6–2) 4–1 to take the ACC Championship for their eighth consecutive title. This win marks North Carolina’s 27th championship win in program history.

But the Eagles kept the score close with the Tar Heels for some time in their first ACC Championship appearance since 2019

Within the first frame, it was a back-and-forth battle between BC and North Carolina, as both squads contained their opponent’s offensive attacks.

While the Tar Heels tallied one penalty corner, Charley Kramer saved the North Carolina shot to shut down any goal attempts during the first 15 minutes of play.

But that did not last long in the second quarter, as North Carolina scored its first goal less than a 1:30 into play. Off a Ciana Riccardo penalty corner, Charly Bruder came up big again for the Tar Heels—marking her 26th goal of the season.

But the Tar Heels were not done yet. A little over 10 minutes later, Riccardo scored her first goal of the season off another North Carolina corner to bring the Tar Heels to a two-goal lead.

One aspect of the Tar Heels’ success that makes them so potent is their goal production on corner penalty opportunities. Compared to just three BC corners in the contest, North Carolina had 16 penalty corners, with two of them turning into goals.

“I think the number [of penalty corners] is kind of deceiving and it is the same way it was in the first go-around,” BC head coach Kelly Doton said. “We have such a talented defensive penalty-corner unit, and unfortunately, good teams know how to navigate what the defense is throwing at you, and we were not able to hold them to signal digit corner opportunities, and they made us pay for it.”

As the clock ticked down in the first half, so did BC’s chances of tying up the score. Entering the half, BC needed to find a way to generate some offensive success—quickly.

This took longer than expected for the Eagles, as North Carolina continued to hammer Kramer with shots. Within the third frame alone, the Tar Heels registered eight of their 18 total shots on goal in the matchup.

North Carolina’s third goal came from a Sanne Hak penalty stroke with 4:08 left to play in the third quarter.

And its fourth and final goal of the game came soon after. Just 1:30 into the final 15:00 of play, North Carolina’s offensive weapon Ryleigh Heck swiftly dribbled down the field, juking her defenders and bringing the ball toward the cage. Sweeping the ball toward BC’s goal, Heck fired the ball through the legs of Kramer—marking her 13th goal of the season.

“They never gave up and they fought, but I know they were tired,” Doton said. “I could see it in their bodies. Sometimes it’s not even the physicalness but the emotional aspect of that game on Wednesday that hampered us a little bit.”

It wasn’t until the last minute of the game when BC finally had some offensive success. Off a Madelieve Drion penalty corner and Peyton Hale pass, Klara Mueffelmann rapidly tipped the ball past a North Carolina defender and behind the Tar Heels’ Abigail Taylor.

With just 34 seconds left to play in the game after the goal, it was far too late for a BC comeback. Despite the loss, the Eagles attempted to battle their leading-ACC opponent until the last minute. But they fell short.

When asked about the matchup, Doton remained optimistic.

“I was proud of their heart and just their ability to finish that game,” Doton said. “I was just proud of our players for making it to the ACC Championship even though their end goal of winning and hoisting that trophy we didn’t meet, but hopefully we have a chance to run in the NCAAs.”