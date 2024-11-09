No. 13 BC Downs Maine 3–1

No. 13 Boston College women’s hockey has been red hot in its recent games.

The Eagles entered Friday’s tilt against Maine riding a five-game winning streak, which included two wins against No. 3 ranked Clarkson in Conte Forum. During this streak, BC outscored opponents by a margin of 21–9.

The Eagles (7–3, 3–1 Hockey East) continued their run of dominance with an away win against the Black Bears (2–9, 2–5) at the Alfond Sports arena.

The tilt kicked off with a BC two-on-one opportunity with 18:51 left in the first, which the Eagles were unable to convert to an opening goal. Similarly, The Eagles were unable to capitalize on an early powerplay with 14:03 left in the opening frame.

After the early missed opportunities, with 9:52 left in the first, Boston College broke the 0–0 tie with a goal from Kate Ham, who scored with a smooth wrist shot that landed just inside the right post.

Just a minute later, Tricia Piku added to the Eagles’ lead with another goal, continuing her offensive hot-streak, which included two other goals in her last three games. The goal was created by a pass from Katie Pyne right in front of the Maine goal.

But BC’s momentum did not last forever, as the Black Bears came out of the locker room with a vengeance. As a result, Gracie Hanson scored the first collegiate goal of her career for Maine with 17:59 minutes left in the second period, assisted by Raegan Wurm.

Multiple saves throughout the second period by BC netminder Grace Campbell ensured that the Eagles held on to a slim 2–1 lead heading into the third period, despite Maine taking more shots on goal than BC in the second period.

This goaltending dominance continued a pattern of dominance over opposing offenses over the last five games.

BC forward Gaby Roy had a strong opportunity to give the Eagles a two-goal lead with a wrap-around try, but Kiia Lahtinen made the pad save for the Black Bears.

But the Eagles finally got some breathing room with a third goal of the game, scored over Lahtinen’s glove by Gaby Roy on a breakaway 3:59 into the third period. The forward’s fifth goal of the season was assisted by Alanna Devlin.

Maine earned a power play with six minutes left in the game for cross checking, but the Black Bears were unable to find the back of the net to put themselves back into striking distance.

With 1:34 left in the matchup, Maine pulled its goaltender, but was unable to create a miracle.