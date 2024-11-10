Notebook: Rush Game and Ezeiruaku Return in Eagles’ Win

With the score knotted up at 14–14 late in the first half, the writing was on the wall for Boston College football in its Saturday matchup against Syracuse.

The Eagles had led 14–3 against then-No. 6 Missouri, 14–0 against Virginia, and 20–0 against Louisville. All three of those games ended in BC losses. Once the 14–0 Eagles lead evaporated yet again against the Orange this weekend, BC appeared destined for the same outcome.

Much of the student section, anticipating what seemed inevitable, didn’t make it to the second half, seeking to avoid the sting of another blown lead.

Even after falling behind 21–14 midway through the third quarter, though, the Eagles refused to wilt this time. After a quarterback change and standout performances from both established and emerging stars, BC rewarded the remaining fans with a much-needed victory. The win snapped the Eagles’ three-game losing streak and moved them one win away from bowl eligibility.

Here are three observations from the win.

Revolving Door at Running Back

In BC’s Week 1 win at then-No. 10 Florida State, a clear running-back hierarchy seemingly emerged. The Kye Robichaux-Treshaun Ward tandem combined for 162 rushing yards, a key part of the Eagles’ upset win.

By Week 4, true freshman Turbo Richard entered the fold with 46 yards and his first career touchdown against Michigan State. Richard continued to carve out a role for himself alongside Ward and Robichaux.

But with Richard inactive against the Orange, a new name broke out for the Eagles. Receiving his first game action in over two months, Jordan McDonald took advantage and turned in a career game with 133 yards on 15 carries. Not to be outdone, Robichaux also put up career numbers with 198 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries.

Together, Robichaux and McDonald shredded the Syracuse front over and over again, piling up 331 total yards on the ground—becoming the first BC running back duo to each record over 100 yards since 2019. In a game where inconsistent quarterback play nearly cost the Eagles a victory, BC leaned on its ground game to grind out its fifth win.

As a quarterback controversy looms over the remainder of the Eagles’ season, BC will need to continue to rely on its running backs to eke out a bowl berth.

Ezeiruaku Erupts

Following a torrid September, Donovan Ezeiruaku had a much quieter October. The Eagles’ star defensive end recorded eight sacks in the first month of the 2024 season, but only one in October.

On Saturday, however, Ezeiruaku reemerged to keep Syracuse at bay.

With the game again tied up at 21 points apiece, the Orange took over with the ball at its own 22-yard line, looking to answer an Eagles touchdown drive.

All it took was one play for Ezeiruaku to shut the door on that possibility. On first down, Ezeiruaku sliced through the Syracuse offensive line, slammed quarterback Kyle McCord to the turf, and jarred the ball loose. The ball trickled into the backfield, eluding Ezeiruaku’s grasp and rolling into the back of the end zone for BC’s first safety since Dec. 12, 2012.

The Eagles never trailed again, and Ezeiruaku finished the game with a pair of sacks—good for fourth in the nation with 11 total sacks on the year. The senior’s heroics marked the second time this season he’s come up with a pivotal strip-sack, proving BC can go as far as Ezeiruaku takes them.

Quarterback Confusion

Over its three-game losing streak, a number of woes emerged for BC. Shaky punting, blown leads, and questionable play-calling contributed to the Eagles’ stretch of losses.

Perhaps most concerning, however, was BC’s quarterback play. Eight weeks into the 2024 season, Thomas Castellanos hadn’t yet established himself as the obvious best option under center, despite entering the year as the unquestioned starter.

Turnovers and indecisiveness had transformed Castellanos from a dynamic dual-threat into an inaccurate non-factor. That trend continued in Week 9, with Castellanos starting off 2 of 7 through the air with a touchdown and an interception. Even his running ability, which had been the cornerstone of BC’s offense last season, was completely neutralized to the tune of five carries for -10 yards.

Castellanos’ struggles prompted Bill O’Brien to make a quarterback change, swapping in Grayson James for his second appearance of the season.

James, who struggled when making the start against Western Kentucky in Week 5, stabilized the Eagles, completing 5 of 6 passes for 51 yards and a touchdown. Though his game-winning touchdown pass came off a fluky broken coverage, James offered a fresh presence for the Eagles.

It’s not yet clear who’s rightfully earned the starting quarterback role—not for fans, and certainly not for O’Brien.

“The game just ended,” O’Brien said after BC’s win. “Give me 24 hours. I’ll figure it out.”

But with BC on the brink of securing a bowl game, the answer to the Eagles’ brewing quarterback controversy may be what determines the fate of their season.