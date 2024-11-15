$2.8 Million in Fire Department Equipment Approved by Newton’s Public Safety and Transportation Committee

The Newton City Council’s Public Safety and Transportation Committee approved $2.8 million in new equipment for the city’s fire department at its meeting Wednesday.

“We look at what possible funding sources there are to make sure they have equipment largely in line with federal guidance,” said Jonathan Yeo, chief operating officer for Newton.

Newton Fire Department Chief Gregory Gentile and Chief of Operations Michael Bianchi presented to the committee, asking for funding for the department.

The fire department requested $1 million to fund PFAS-free gear for Newton’s fire department. According to new state regulations, all firefighter gear must be free of the toxic chemicals by 2027.

Per-and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), are a group of chemicals used in many industrial processes and products. Known as “forever chemicals,” they do not break down easily and remain within the environment as contaminants.

The fire department’s request, if approved, could provide approximately 200 sets of custom-made sets at approximately $5,000 per set

“NFPA standard … usually lasts 10 years, depending on a couple of tough fires, and we may need to take a look at it and replace it,” Gentile said.

Pamela Wright, Ward 3 councilor-at-large, explained she was in favor of reducing firefighters’ exposure to the harmful chemicals.

“I am very supportive of this, I wish we were PFAS-free in a lot of other areas,” Wright said.

The fire department also requested $75,000 to provide the Newton Fire Department with a replacement shift commander vehicle

“This is an SUV that we use as the shift commander, which is a deputy chief and is in charge of the city on a day to day basis, responds to over 3,000 calls per year,” Gentile said.

The current vehicles in use are a 2019 Ford Expedition with over 60,000 miles, and a 2009 Ford Taurus as a backup.

“The SUV that is currently using is a 2019 expedition with over 60,000 miles … that vehicle would trickle down to be the backup for this,” Gentile said. “If the first vehicle is out of service, and ultimately, the trickle down effect would lead to the replacement of the 2009 Ford Taurus, which has over 100,000 miles on it.”

The committee also approved spending $1.8 million to replace Ladder 3, a ladder fire truck housed in Newton Corner’s Station One.

According to fire safety regulations, a fire ladder truck must be replaced every 15 years. As of this year the current ladder truck is 15 years old, but its replacement will take two to three years to be delivered.

Rebecca Walker Grossman, Ward 7 councilor-at-large, expressed concern for the delivery time of the fire ladder truck.

“I see this [truck] is 15 years old, and if it’s supposed to be replaced every 15 years, it’s going to be 17 to 18 years before replacement,” Grossman said.

Yeo responded that delivery time for the trucks has extended in recent years and that this is an issue that will be addressed in future planning.

“I think in the future, we can always try to start things sooner,” Yeo said.