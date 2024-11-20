“Mac” It Your Own: How To Spice Up Your Dining Hall Meal

As we wrap up our first semester on the Heights, freshmen are not only finding their place at Boston College but also settling into their mealtime routines at Mac and Stu. It’s no secret that dining options at BC aren’t always the most diverse, flavorful, or budget-friendly, but our student body has found clever ways to make the best of what’s available. I’ve gathered tips from fellow students to enhance your dining hall experience and make those freshman-year meals a little more enjoyable.

Spicy Mayo: A Staple

One of the most popular trends of the past few years is putting spicy mayo on everything: chicken, rice, vegetables, and more. To make your own, fill a sauce cup halfway with sriracha and add one and a half packets of mayo. I recommend getting rice (specifically from the rice cooker), two fried eggs, some sausage, and spicy mayo to complete a well-rounded and delicious breakfast.

Sauce It Yourself

A select, elite crowd brings their own spices and sauces to the dining hall. This group takes flavor into their own hands, and I respect it. Whether it’s mango habanero hot sauce from bartaco, buffalo sauce, or specialty Chick-fil-A or Taco Bell sauces, many students decide that purchasing their own sauce is the best addition to a Mac dinner. If you feel like bringing your own spices as well, I recommend a Cajun spice mix or red pepper flakes.

Sweeten Your Morning

Early mornings at Mac call for coffee, but as most know, dining hall coffee is mediocre at best. For anyone craving a sweeter iced coffee but running low on dining dollars, I have a recipe. Start by grabbing a cup and adding a small layer of honey to the bottom. Pour a small amount of hot coffee and stir it to melt the honey. Then, pour in your desired milk or half and half. Finally, fill the mixture with iced coffee and enjoy!

Don’t Sleep on Soups

When at Mac, never overlook the soup section. Before arriving at the dining hall, be sure to check the BC Dining website to find the soup selections. Some of my favorites include the Hungarian mushroom and beef and barley soups—if either is on the menu, make sure to stop by. Although it may sound crazy, the kale and sausage soup is an ideal remedy when you’re sick. A nice bowl of soup paired with a bagel, muffin, or crackers can make a filling and cheap meal.

As you explore the ins and outs of Mac, remember that BC Dining is what you make of it. With a little creativity and the right mix of spices, sauces, and insider tips, even the simplest dish can feel like a special treat. By bringing a personal touch to each meal—whether it’s sriracha mayo on your breakfast or a customized coffee blend—you bring a slice of home to your college routine. So, experiment with flavors and keep trading tips with your friends. Who knows, you might just discover your new favorite dining hall hack.