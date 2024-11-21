Preview: BC Takes on UNC at Home in Search of Bowl Eligibility

After falling to No. 14 Southern Methodist in Grayson James’ second start for Boston College football, head coach Bill O’Brien and the Eagles will face off against North Carolina this Saturday in search of bowl eligibility.

Last Saturday’s loss to the Mustangs saw a more diverse offense from BC, as O’Brien and his coaching staff played to James’ strengths as a more traditional pocket passer, while spreading the workload out on the ground with running backs Kye Robichaux and Jordan McDonald.

While the Eagles’ offensive execution was solid, their battered secondary was no match for quarterback Kevin Jennings and SMU’s battle-tested receiving corps, resulting in a 38–28 loss.

The Tar Heels, meanwhile, are on a three-game win streak, defeating Virginia, Florida State, and Wake Forest after dropping four straight earlier in the season.

Quarterback Jacolby Criswell has been quick to establish himself in Chapel Hill after coming into the season as the third-string quarterback. Criswell currently has the seventh-highest quarterback rating in the ACC at 65.6, almost five points behind Jennings’ 70.1.

Coming into this Saturday’s matchup at Alumni Stadium, the Eagles (5–5, 2–4 Atlantic Coast) look to make a statement against the Tar Heels (6–4, 3–3) before facing off against Pittsburgh in their regular-season closer.

The Eagles have a greater opportunity to secure bowl eligibility this Saturday against the Tar Heels than against a 7–3 Pitt team that went toe-to-toe against No. 17 Clemson last week.

Who is BC Playing?

North Carolina

When is BC Playing?

Saturday, Nov. 23, at 12:00 p.m.

Where is BC Playing?

Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Mass.

How to Watch

The game will air on The CW Network and BC Sports Network on WEEI 93.7 FM/850 AM.

Series History

The Eagles have faced UNC eight times and trail the series 6–2.

The two programs have not met since 2020, when the Eagles fell short 26–22 to the then-No. 12 Tar Heels.

The last time the Eagles defeated the Tar Heels was at the 2004 Continental Tire Bowl.

What to Expect from the Tar Heels

Offense

Criswell leads UNC’s offense. The senior was elevated to the starting position after former starter Max Johnson suffered a season-ending broken leg in the season opener and backup Conner Harrell was quickly benched against NC Central.

Criswell has logged 2,003 yards this season on 151 completions for 256 attempts. Criswell has recorded 12 touchdowns with just three interceptions.

The Tar Heels’ offense has heavily relied on star running back Omarion Hampton, who’s currently second in the country in rushing yards with 1,422 and recorded 14 touchdowns.

At 6 feet, 220 pounds, Hampton is extremely difficult to contain, and doubles as a receiver for Criswell when needed. Hampton averages 9.1 yards per reception, and containing him will be a top priority for the Eagles defense throughout the game.

When Criswell decides to take shots downfield, he frequently targets wide receiver J.J. Jones, who has gone for 528 yards on 28 receptions, averaging 18.9 yards each reception. Jones has logged five touchdowns this season and will look to boost those numbers against the Eagles’ diminished secondary.

Defense

The Tar Heels’ defense has allowed 128.5 rushing and 235.7 passing yards per game. In both figures, BC performs similarly, allowing 130.4 rushing and 248.8 passing yards per game.



Edge rusher Kaimon Rucker has been the Tar Heels’ most productive player on defense this season with 26 total tackles, six sacks, and an interception. Against Virginia, Rucker stood out with eight tackles and three sacks.

The Tar Heels have recorded 34 sacks on the season, fifth most in all of FBS. Averaging 3.4 sacks per game, expect the Tar Heels to pressure James relentlessly.

Defensive linemen Beau Atkinson and Jahvaree Ritzie have both recorded 6.5 sacks this season.

Cornerbacks Alijah Huzzie and Marcus Allen have produced solid numbers but are vulnerable when quarterbacks take deep shots downfield. The UNC defense has grabbed eight interceptions.

Outlook

Coming into this conference matchup looking for bowl eligibility in O’Brien’s first season, the Eagles need to improve on last week’s showing against SMU.

In addition to wearing down the Tar Heels’ defensive line with the run game, James should feel comfortable airing it out downfield. Against Syracuse and SMU, tight ends Jeremiah Franklin and Kamari Morales have been favorites of James.

Defensively, limiting Hampton will be a primary focus, along with sending edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku after Criswell. Ezeiruaku ranks fourth in the nation in sacks this season with 11.

The Eagles come into Saturday’s game as a three-point underdog to the Tar Heels. For O’Brien and the Eagles, this game is winnable if James can continue developing his passing game and showing confidence in the pocket.