Audiobooking Through the Day

For as long as I’ve known how to, I’ve loved reading. In middle school, I always joined my school’s annual competition to see who could read the most books over the summer. The last week of school, I would roam the Barnes and Nobles in my neighborhood, accumulating a pile of books taller than I was and paying for them with the B&N gift cards I received every Christmas from my relatives. In September, after a long summer of reading, I was always crowned one of the winners.

As I got older, my love of reading remained intact, but all I had time for were books required for school. Between sports and academics, I no longer had time to sit down and read a book without feeling guilty about the other things I should’ve been doing instead.

I’m not sure exactly when I started listening to audiobooks, but I know I haven’t stopped in the last six years. As my days grew busier, a lot of unavoidable blank time spouted. Walking to school, sitting on the bus to athletic events, taking a shower, etc—times when I couldn’t be looking down at a book and reading one, but I could definitely be listening to one.

Somewhere along the way, I was introduced to the app Libby, which allows you to borrow books and audiobooks from your local library for free with your library card. Upon this discovery, I suddenly had access to an entire world of stories.

Tangentially, if you don’t already have your local library card, I recommend getting one. It’s easy, free, and totally worth the collection you gain from it.

At Boston College, we all have busy schedules. Finding time to read for pleasure is difficult, which is why audiobooks are the perfect way to get your fix of fiction without the time commitment or accompanying guilt. It also makes those dull moments in the day more enjoyable. Instead of walking to class in silence, I’m being told a story that allows me to take my mind off school for a little. I look forward to the mundane moments of my day because I know I can slip on my headphones and relax into another universe for the time it takes to get from point A to B.

I’m not unique in my taste in books, sorting the search catalog with the “most popular” filter. I wish I could say I was reading nonfiction and biographies, but in reality, I’m listening to beach reads and mysteries, often speeding them up to 1.25x or 1.5x speed because I’m impatient and desperately want the narrator to get to the point.

I’ve also found myself revisiting old classics when I just want to listen to something I don’t have to focus too intensely on. I’ve recently relistened to the Percy Jackson series, convincing myself it’s only to supplement the study of Ancient Greek art I’m currently doing in my art history class.

At the gym, I like to listen to mysteries because they are hard to pause, and the often painful time passes quickly when I’m focused so deeply on the story. My younger sister, who rows competitively on her high school crew team, is horrified that I listen to anything other than rap on the ergometer. My entire dormitory floor is probably even invested in my current read, as it plays out loud in the showers. I’ll have to let them know who the killer was after I finish.

I still love reading physical books. I agree with book lovers that there is nothing better than flipping a page or being able to see your progress through the movement of your bookmark toward the bottom of the back cover. Whenever I can, I do that. In the meantime, though, I’m content with a narrator in my ear, keeping me entertained and distracted during the quiet moments of my day. Next time you find yourself bored during your walk to class or blasè brushing your teeth, try putting on an audiobook. You—as well as the others standing at the sinks, if you live in a dorm like me—will surely appreciate it.