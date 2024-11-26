Aidan Gravina is Much More Than His Olivia Rodrigo T-Shirt

Everyone on The Heights knows that Copy Editor Aidan Gravina is a pop princess, so it came as a shock to me when I only saw a single pop song on his iEdit playlist. Instead of following his love for pop, Aidan created a diverse, mostly hip-hop focused playlist.

There was no better way to start than with Zach Bryan’s “28.” Aidan shows his love of country with a new but still classic song about love and appreciating the little things in life.

“How lucky are we? / It’s been a hell of a week / but you’re all grown now,” Bryan sings, perhaps indicating Aidan’s ability to appreciate the good and the bad in life.

Next comes “Temptation” by Joey Bada$$ and “Better Days” by JID. “Temptation” is hip-hop activism on the racial indifferences present in America. Aidan keeps a theme throughout his playlist of songs with intense meanings behind them. It’s clear he listens to music not just to relax, but to reflect.

“Complainin’ all day, but in the same condition / If you wanna make change, it’s gon’ take commitment,” Bada$$ sings, and I can see how Aidan, as someone with a history of activism and strong opinions, relates to these lyrics.

“Better Days” has a similar flow as “Temptation,” but sings about growing up and how things change through time. JID does a great job of telling the story of his friendships, family, and career as an artist, including the highs and the lows. The song has similar ideas to “28,” but expresses them very differently.

“Poe Mans Dream (His Vice)” by Kendrick Lamar comes next. As someone who doesn’t listen to rap, even I know a song by Lamar is a song to pay attention to. Lamar sings about the different allures in his life and how they affected him. Towards the end of the song, Lamar speaks about his audience.

“My simplest shit be more pivotal / I penetrate the hearts of good kids and criminals,” Lamar raps. I wonder if Aidan considers himself a good kid or a criminal—perhaps both.

Next came one of my favorite songs on this playlist: “4 Your Eyez Only” by J. Cole. I told Aidan I appreciate a song that tells a story, and boy did he deliver. Reminiscent of the narration in “Wet Dreamz,” “4 Your Eyez Only” is a nine-minute journey into the life of an incarcerated Black father that he writes for his daughter, in which he delves into the systemic injustices in America.

“I dedicate these words to you and all the other children / Affected by the mass incarceration in this nation / That sent your pops to prison when he needed education,” laments Cole.

Aidan sets up a theme in his playlist with realistic songs about issues in America. He’s a man who clearly cares deeply about the world he lives in.

“Dreams and Nightmares” by Meek Mill brought a new, more upbeat hip-hop song into the mix. I can imagine Aidan using this song to hype himself up.

“They gon’ remember me, I say remember me / So much money, have yo’ friends turn in yo’ enemies / And when there’s beef I turn my enemies to memories,” raps Mill.

I can just picture Aidan walking to class with this blasting in his AirPods.

The Weeknd’s “Snowchild” and Brent Faiyaz’s “Needed” continues with the laid-back R&B that Aidan highlights in his iEdit playlist. Similar to “Poe Mans Dreams,” “Snowchild” is a close examination of the Weeknd’s life as a superstar. I don’t see much relation between this lifestyle and Aidan’s, but maybe I’m missing something.

“Ohh, you say that now I’m all you see / And you always saw the light in me / Where was the light when it was needed?” sings Faiyaz, in a song about being taken for granted and used.

Aidan shows his colder side with this song. Don’t bother calling now that he’s a successful Heights editor and college undergraduate.

Finally, finally, I was gifted a pop song. “lacy” by Olivia Rodrigo is a familiar favorite, whether from late-night production or from my own playlists. Aidan can’t deny his love for a Rodrigo song, but it loves him back just the same. Call me a romantic, but I was hoping to see a hint of love in an otherwise politically charged playlist. Oh well.

Aidan ends his playlist with “The Spins” by Mac Miller—a phenomenal choice and perfect ending to such a deep journey.

“Don’t be mad that your girl loves me / It’s not my fault / I’m just doin’ me, haha,” raps Miller.

If there’s one thing to know about Aidan, it’s that he stays true to himself. The individuality expressed in this song is Aidan to a T.

Aidan curated a thoughtful, introspective playlist that somehow reflects who he is perfectly. Next time though, more pop, please.