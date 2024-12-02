What Your Winter Coat Brand Says About You

As winter quickly approaches, Boston College students are bracing for Boston’s heavy snowfalls and notoriously frigid temperatures. Finding the perfect coats to stay both warm and stylish is a top priority as autumn fades. From classic North Face puffers to chic Canada Goose jackets, what you wear on the outside during the harsh winter months says a lot about who you are on the inside.

Aritzia

From beige to black, matte to glossy, and cropped to long, The Super Puff comes in a variety of styles, offering a versatile and trendy take on winter fashion. Though sometimes considered a basic choice, associated with the “clean girl aesthetic,” it still serves its purpose of keeping students cozy in the face of cold Boston winds. Often paired with slicked-back hairstyles and athletic wear, The Super Puff is a stylish option for BC students to sport around campus.

Canada Goose

Although Canada Goose parkas tend to be on the pricier side, it is not a rare occurrence to see students flaunting them around campus. Retailing for a steep $1,700, these parkas add a bougie twist to winter fashion. The high price tag could be justified by the extra warmth that the coats provide, making Canada Goose a good choice for those willing to splurge on a durable, elegant winter coat.

North Face

Any North Face coat is a classic and suitable choice for Boston winters. The most popular choice, however, is their black puffer jacket, designed to be especially snug and warm. Whether you’re sporting baggy cargo pants or black leggings, a North Face coat effortlessly ties together any look. It is an excellent option to subtly elevate your style while keeping you warm.

Edikted

A staple for a night out in downtown Boston, an Edikted leather jacket is a perfect choice for avid citygoers or those who want to add some flair to their everyday outfits. Although it is not the best at keeping you warm on a bitterly cold day, these jackets are a great choice for a milder day. For some extra warmth, they can be paired with a scarf and gloves to usher you into your downtown girl era.

Ralph Lauren

The Ralph Lauren puffer jacket, priced at nearly $500, adds a touch of class to your outfit. This preppy option goes well with both sophisticated and casual styles, making it a solid choice for students looking to build a chic winter wardrobe. With its timeless feel, a Ralph Lauren jacket is a great way to stay elegant during the winter.

Patagonia

Whether a fleece or a puffer, Patagonia jackets are a simple yet classic choice for layering over your outfits. Often paired with patterned sweaters and Timberland boots, Patagonia jacket wearers embrace a granola aesthetic and convey their connection to nature. They also evoke a hint of nostalgia, as they’ve been in style for as long as I can remember, so kudos to their consistency in staying trendy year after year. Overall, Patagonia jackets are a comfortable and practical option for shielding you from the brisk winter winds.