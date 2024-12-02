Homemade on The Heights: Keeping the Northender Alive

I vividly remember the first time my dad visited me at Boston College during my freshman year. He was excited to take me and a few friends out to dinner and asked the age-old question: “What are some of your favorite places to eat around here?” When it comes to those coveted parent-sponsored meals—precious escapes from Mac chicken and two sides—my friends and I always had one answer: Cityside.

You may be wondering: What’s so special about this place? Aren’t there other great dining options near campus? Yes, Chestnut Hill and Boston offer plenty of delicious eateries, but there’s something about Cityside that keeps drawing BC students, like my friends and me, back again and again. Maybe it’s the infectious Boston College spirit in the air, the cozy tavern vibe, or the consistently delicious food. For us, though, there was one menu item that stood above the rest: the Northender.

Was is the operative word here. To our immense dismay, a great tragedy struck when Cityside removed the Northender from the menu.

The Northender was more than just a sandwich—it was an experience. Paired with a side of truffle fries, it was the perfect blend of Italian-inspired flavors, a nod to Boston’s North End and classic tavern charm. It was the ultimate treat during a parental visit, almost making up for the incessant questioning we had to endure while eating it: How are your classes? What’s new in your life? Are you getting enough sleep? But the taste of that sandwich? Worth every question and mundane answer.

Determined to relive the magic of the Northender, I set out to recreate it, truffle fries included. I hope you’ll give it a try and enjoy this tribute to a BC classic—enjoy!

Sandwich ingredients:

Pesto (I used Wegmans)

One large bell pepper

One large head of garlic

Ciabatta bread

Chicken breasts

Bread crumbs

Egg

Flour

Oregano

Salt

Pepper

Garlic powder

Onion powder

Burrata

Arugula

Fries:

Potatoes

Truffle oil

Parmesan cheese

Salt

Lots of vegetable oil (for frying)

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. Slice bell pepper into four parts and slice off the top of the head of garlic. Place bell pepper and head of garlic on a baking sheet and cover in olive oil, cooking until brown. Slice the bell pepper and squeeze the garlic out of the cloves. Prepare three bowls: one with flour, salt, and pepper; one with egg; and one with breadcrumbs salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, and oregano. Bread chicken first by dipping in flour, coating in egg, and then coating in breadcrumbs. Cook chicken over the stovetop in a pan with oil for about 4 minutes per side on medium heat, then cover the pan and cook for 3 more minutes on low heat. Toast bread. Spread pesto on one slice of bread and garlic on the other. Place chicken, burrata, peppers, arugula, and a drizzle of balsamic vinegar on bread to assemble the sandwichbout. Slice potatoes in about ¼ inch thick small rectangles. Put potato slices in a bowl with ice and water for at least 15 minutes. Deep fry in vegetable oil until browned. Let sit and allow the oil to drain onto paper towels. Place in a bowl and coat in truffle oil, salt, and parmesan cheese. You have just made your own Northender!