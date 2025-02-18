Black History Month 2025

A Special Edition of The Heights Featuring the Black Individuals and Groups Shaping the History of Boston College and Beyond.
2025 Celebrating Black Voices
Jamaica Magis Highlights Love and Presence Through Service
When Michael Davidson, S.J., was growing up in Kingston, Jamaica, a group of Boston College students visited his school for several weeks. Davidson re...
2025 Celebrating Black Voices
Celtics Honoree’s App Helps Black Autistic Youth Build Communication Skills and Support Mental Health
“From what I’ve seen, a lot of people that are dealing with autism, they struggle not only labeling their emotions but navigating the world because th...
2025 Celebrating Black Voices
Renamed McCrory-Francis Scholars Program Honors Lives and Legacies of Two Black Alumni
“Them renaming it in honor of him and Mr. Floyd is just unbelievable, and I'm glad that he was able to really allow students to experience it, and stu...
2025 Celebrating Black Voices
Black BC Website Maps Out the Black Experience on Campus
“It’s one thing to give somebody a book and say ‘If you want to know more about X read this,’” Frederick said. “I think that’s one way to intervene. B...
News
From Isolation to Empowerment: Black in Business BC Bridges the Gap for Black CSOM Students
Black CSOM students at Boston College often face isolation and underrepresentation, impacting their sense of belonging and professional growth. In res...
2025 Celebrating Black Voices
“Pockets of Hope”: The Evolution of Black Student Enrollment at BC
Boston College has worked to increase Black student enrollment since 1968. After the 2023 Supreme Court ban on affirmative action, BC adapts with new ...
2025 Celebrating Black Voices
Advocacy Paves the Way for Legacy
Just two weeks before the start of my freshman year, I was welcomed into a community that completely shifted the trajectory of both my life and experi...
2025 Celebrating Black Voices
Danya Abrams is Back with BC Basketball, This Time with a Lifetime of Experience
Danya Abrams ended his BC career as one of only two players in the program’s history with 2,000 career points and 1,000 career rebounds. And now, Abra...
Arts Features
Sexual Chocolate: The Beat & the Brotherhood
Navigating a predominantly white institution like BC as a minority can pose difficulties—especially for incoming students. SC was founded in hopes of ...
2025 Celebrating Black Voices
Mulligan: Abbott Elementary Carves Space for African American Voices in Comedy
While there is always work to be done to highlight more diverse voices, Abbott Elementary shows that it is possible to be both entertaining and influe...