BC Set to Take On Nebraska in Pinstripe Bowl

Boston College football is set to play Nebraska in the 2024 Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 28 at 12 p.m.

In Bill O’Brien’s first season as BC’s head coach, he led the team to a 7–5 regular season, a campaign that included the program’s first top-10 road win since 2002. Now, O’Brien and the Eagles have a chance to secure their first eight-win season in 15 years.

“I am excited for our team to be heading to New York for the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl,” O’Brien said in a statement. “Boston College is well-represented in New York City and the tri-state area, so to have the opportunity to play in the Northeast, where so many of our fans and alumni call home, is an honor.”

The Pinstripe Bowl hasn’t been kind to BC over the last decade. This year’s game will mark the third time the Eagles have made the trip to Yankee Stadium in that period.

In 2014, O’Brien’s former program, Penn State, took down BC in overtime, with kicker Sam Ficken delivering the heroics.

Three years later, the AJ Dillon-led Eagles suffered a similar fate to Iowa, losing late in regulation after BC quarterback Darius Wade was strip-sacked in the game’s final moments.

Coming off a 23–14 2023 Fenway Bowl win over then-No. 17 Southern Methodist—their first bowl win since 2016—the Eagles seek to reverse that trend against the Cornhuskers.

Nebraska enters the game having lost five of its last six games, a stretch that included a 56–7 beatdown at the hands of College Football Playoff qualifier Indiana.

Led by former Carolina Panthers’ head coach Matt Rhule and true freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola the Cornhuskers’ offense ranks No.10 in the Big 10, while its defense sits at No. 8.

The matchup will be the first ever between BC and Nebraska.

“We look forward to the challenge of competing against the storied Nebraska program,” O’Brien said.