Songs of the Season: Arts Makes a ‘Heights’ Holiday Playlist

Caught up in the massive papers, projects, and tests that riddle finals season, it’s easy to forget we’re in the midst of the holidays. While the long days in a Stokes classroom followed by even longer nights in O’Neill may have you feeling some existential dread, the sweet release of moving home for Winter Break sits at the finish line.

To kindle the holiday spirit, The Heights’ former and current arts editors have banded together to create a playlist full of our favorite holiday tunes. Take a break from the books and check out each of our picks—they’re sure to put you in a merry mood.

Sofia’s Picks:

“Who’s Gonna Buy You Ribbons” – Paul Clayton

Not only is the Arts section getting ready to celebrate Christmas and the New Year, but it’s also getting ready to close certain chapters and move on to the next ones. “It ain’t no use to sit and wonder why, darlin’ / Just wonder who’s gonna buy you ribbons when I’m gone,” Clayton sings, urging us not to ponder on the reasons why we had to leave something behind but to focus on how we will move forward, independently. If you’re a Bob Dylan fan, you’ll recognize Dylan borrowed from this 1960s folk tune to create the equally nostalgic yet optimistic “Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right.”

“Christmas Treat” – Julian Casablancas

In typical Strokes style, Casablancas gives the classic Saturday Night Live song “I Wish It Was Christmas Today” an edgy, electric sound. “I don’t care what the neighbors say / Christmas time is near,” Casablancas sings to open the festive song, which could easily blend into any of his albums as an independent artist or as part of The Strokes or The Voidz.

“With A Little Help from My Friends” – Joe Cocker

Christmas time is also the time to take a step back and appreciate the people who have got you through the year. Cocker’s rendition of The Beatles’ “With A Little Help From My Friends” is a dramatized rock version of the heartfelt 1967 track that celebrates friendship. Cocker fuses rock and soul to create a unique and passionate version of the song, delivering its message insistently.

Maddie’s Picks:

“Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” – Darlene Love

A necessity for every holiday playlist, “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” is just one of those songs that will get stuck in your head for days. While Mariah Carey’s version might be more recognizable, Darlene Love’s timeless vocals reign supreme to me. This song is perfect for breaking out into song with your friends, effortlessly putting you into the Christmas spirit with its call-and-response chorus.

“Step Into Christmas” – Elton John

Despite not being a very well-known Christmas song, “Step Into Christmas” is undoubtedly one of my favorite tunes for the holiday season. Unapologetically upbeat as most Elton John songs are, I always find myself with a smile on my face after this song comes through the queue. Backed by a strong, consistent guitar line and high-pitched piano chords, “Step Into Christmas” is the epitome of a pop-Christmas song.

“Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” – Brenda Lee

A classic made especially popular by Home Alone, “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” is the quintessential holiday song. The notorious beginning vocals paired with intermittent guitar strums spark nostalgia any time the song comes on. Played at every Yankee Swap and family holiday party, “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” must be on your holiday playlist if you want to consider it complete.

Jack’s Picks:

“Santa, Can’t You Hear Me” – Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande

Kelly Clarkson can sing anyone’s song better than they can, but when she’s singing her own songs, she’s truly a master of the craft. Add Ariana Grande to the mix, and your ears are in for pure holiday magic (the live version’s harmonies are unmatched). “Santa, Can’t You Hear Me” is the perfect combination of “Underneath the Tree” and “Santa Tell Me,” taking the best from Clarkson and Grande and putting it into one pop-holiday song.

“When Christmas Comes to Town” – Matthew Hall and Meagan Moore from The Polar Express

The Polar Express is a classic film aimed at finding the meaning of Christmas, and this song is no different. While it may be slower and more introspective than other songs on the playlist, this song’s instrumentals and vocals, especially when paired with the classic Polar Express animation, make “When Christmas Comes to Town” a welcome addition to add some depth to your holiday playlist.

“Last Christmas” – Wham!

Every holiday playlist needs its classics, so “Last Christmas” by Wham! was an obvious and unavoidable choice. Despite spawning countless covers and remakes, Wham!’s original recording is still the best version holiday music has to offer. Each year, George Michael can never seem to give his heart to the right person around the holidays, and for that, we’re all eternally grateful.

Bia’s Picks:

“Mary, Did You Know?” – Pentatonix

With just the right amount of riffs and religious references, Pentatonix can make listeners feel the magic of Christmas with the church-choir-meets-Pitch-Perfect track. With the focus being Jesus’ coming instead of the typical Santa bringing gifts, the lyrics might make listeners a little teary-eyed.

“Little Saint Nick” – The Beach Boys

Vintage Christmas? Say less. “Little Saint Nick” takes listeners right back to a white December in the ’60s. Despite being called The Beach Boys, their winter track is a staple to this day. The timeless, feel-good holiday song is a classic for a reason.

“You Make It Feel Like Christmas (feat. Blake Shelton)” – Gwen Stefani

If you’re surprised by this worlds-collide, Christmas-meets-Hollywood song by power couple Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, you’re not alone. But don’t worry—it’s a cute surprise. With wholesome lyrics like, “Can’t believe that this is happening / Like a present from God / Sleigh bells singing Hallelujah / Stars are shining on us too,” this song might just make you blush while imagining who you’ll be bringing to Christmas dinner this year.

Leah’s Picks:

“Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town (Live)” – Bruce Springsteen

Something about the way Bruce Springsteen asks his bandmate if he’s been good this year, “so Santa’ll bring you a new saxophone, right?” in this live rendition of “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town” scratches my brain in just the right way. Springsteen’s offbeat vocals, unprompted laughs on the recording, and jingle bell-infused rock embody the joyful spirit of the season, without taking itself too seriously.

“Someday at Christmas” – Pearl Jam

Nothing about Pearl Jam’s musical personality suggests it would cover a holiday song as hopeful as this one, but Eddie Vedder effectively translates his morosely soulful voice to this cover of Stevie Wonder’s “Someday at Christmas.” With just enough of Pearl Jam’s signature guitar sound squealing in the background, this rendition feels just as, if not more, sincere than the original.

“River” – Joni Mitchell

Joni Mitchell’s “River,” a heart-wrenchingly simple song about feeling out of place in a season of happiness, fits more within her album Blue than it does in the holiday genre. Nevertheless, I come back to this track year after year, sometimes for catharsis—because everyone needs an outlet for holiday blues—and sometimes just for its brightly beautiful piano solo. James Taylor does a slightly sweeter rendition of “River” on his holiday album, cutting the more bittersweet notes in Mitchell’s vocals.

Milo’s Picks:

“Fairytale of New York” – The Pogues, Kirsty MacColl

“Fairytale of New York” by The Pogues is one of the few things the English and Irish are in one mind about: It is the greatest Christmas song ever written. The tune has a unique quality, presenting a romantic and folky sentiment without forfeiting its festive character. Shane MacGowan and Kirsty MacColl deliver equally brilliant performances, both in duet and also riffing off each other playfully in a way that feels essentially jovial.

“Winter Wonderland” – Bob Dylan

Some may think Bob Dylan’s croaky voice has no place singing Christmas songs. As a Dylan fan, I can admit that a lot of songs on Christmas in the Heart are reasonably polarizing—even I wouldn’t opt for his “Here Comes Santa Claus” over Elvis or Gene Autry’s version. “Winter Wonderland,” however, feels like the perfect accompaniment for Dylan’s nasally cadence, and his hearty rendition stands out as especially tuneful.

“Papa Noel” – Brenda Lee

When people think of Brenda Lee’s Christmas songs, “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” is typically the first, and only, thing that comes to mind. Lesser known but equally spirited is “Papa Noel.” The light-hearted lyrics prioritize fun over formality, and the song imparts the essence of carefree festive cheer. Featuring constant internal rhymes and interludes of ringing bells, it has a charming bounce perfect for any holiday playlist.