Eagles Defeat Bryant 94–46, Earn Largest Margin Victory This Season

Three minutes into Boston College women’s basketball’s game against Bryant, Teya Sidberry raced to collect an errant pass.

The Eagles’ subsequent offense possession ended without a score, but BC’s defense showed its strength. Sidberry had three steals already, as BC was on an 8–0 run.

When Bryant came down the court again just seconds later, Sidberry corralled the rebound.

BC (9–4, 1–0 Atlantic Coast) capitalized on offensive rebounds and steals, which led the Eagles to 54 points off turnovers to go along with 33 second-chance points. BC’s 94–46 win over Bryant (7–4) marks its third-straight victory.

BC’s 14–0 run was aided by three Bryant turnovers. T’yana Todd led the offense during the Eagles’ run, as she began with two shots from beyond the arc and got an additional three-point play with a layup and-1.

BC’s defensive showing ended with Bryant turning the ball over 31 times. BC too, though, turned the ball seven times in the second quarter alone. Despite more than doubling Bryant’s point total, BC still tallied 19 turnovers.

BC held a 31-point lead at the end of the second quarter, but had no intention of slowing down.

Contributions from the bench included a career-high 13 points from Savannah Samuel, who also grabbed four offensive boards.

“I feel like lately I’ve kinda been focusing on getting rebounds and thinking, like in my head, that offense will come,” Samuel said. “Being able to do that really helps.”

In the final minute of the first quarter, Dontavia Waggoner secured a rebound and scored it herself from seven feet away.

Waggoner got the rebound on the next defensive possession, too, giving BC a chance to get off a buzzer beater before the quarter ended.

BC got the buzzer beater they were looking for— and in emphatic fashion.

Kaylah Ivey held the ball at the top of the three-point arc. She surveyed as the clock ran down and fired to Andrea Daley. Daley caught the pass in stride, banked in an and-1 shot, then drained her free throw to cap off a 24–4 first-quarter lead for the Eagles.

Sidberry finished with five steals while also ending with an efficient 5-of-9 shooting clip and a team-leading 14 points.

“I think it kinda energized me, and it was nice cause I had like all my teammates, like, communicating, so it makes it easier to feel like you can go for a steal and that kinda thing,” Sidberry said.

Every BC player who entered the game recorded at least one rebound and field goal.